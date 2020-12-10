Searching his memory banks for his earliest baseball memory, local official James Robinson reached back to the fall of 1955.
“Probably back maybe in the early ‘50s where I’d miss school to watch the World Series on TV,” Robinson said. “That’s back when everything was in the afternoon. I was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan, and still am a Dodger fan. I came up with an illness and my mother believed, and as it turned out, instead of one day missing school I was out for two weeks.
“The reason why I missed school was the Dodgers were in the World Series.”
Baseball has been a part of Robinson’s life through all the years since.
He won’t have to search so hard for the standout moments from the last couple months. His Dodgers won the World Series on Oct. 27, and recently Robinson learned he was elected to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
“Yes, it really was [an honor],” Robinson said. “It was a situation that you don’t think about it, that’s the whole key to it. You just go out and work the games and do it because that’s what you like doing. I’ve been part of the [IHSBCA] association aspect of it for maybe 15 years now because I’ve been the rules interpreter for the state of Indiana, so I’ve been involved with the coaches’ association part of it, so I’ve been to their banquets for the last 20 years.
“Did I ever think it would ever happen? No. Am I thrilled and happy? Yes.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall of Fame banquet where Robinson, New Albany’s Chris McIntyre and former Purdue and MLB pitcher Bernie Allen will be honored has been pushed back to January 2022.
For Robinson, it’s an honor whose seeds were planted in 1980 when he umped his first game. He didn’t have to work his way up through younger ranks, Robinson’s first game as an umpire was a high school game at Delphi. He kept on umpiring high school for 35 years. In that time he worked 33 sectionals, 25 regionals, 14 semistates and six state championships. He worked the Indiana North-South series, and was voted the IHSBCA Umpire of the Year on five occasions.
That wasn’t the end of his involvement on the diamond. He was elected to the National Federation Baseball Rules Committee, where he served from 1995-98. He was the 2002 IHSAA/NFOA Baseball Official of the Year and was the NFOA’s Distinguished Official of the Year. He also coached at the Babe Ruth level and in the American Legion for 10 years.
Robinson has also worked as a college umpire, as a high school and college football referee — he is still a video referee for the Big Ten — and a high school basketball official. He’s worked the state finals in both hoops and football.
While that 1955 memory was his earliest baseball recollection, his time coaching provided his best baseball memory thanks to a postseason event in 1983.
“When I was coaching the Kokomo All-Stars, a 15-year all-star team, I was manager at the time and we won the district tournament in Logansport,” Robinson said. “We won 3-2 and it was a great honor to be part of that team and the young men that I coached.”
Robinson is an Indianapolis native and graduated from Harry E. Wood High School. He next graduated from IU Kokomo, then went back to Indianapolis. In his 30s he returned to Kokomo and worked at Bona Vista for 30 years.
In the baseball hotbed of Kokomo he found plenty of like-minded diamond fans and was drawn to umpiring, coaching and administrative work.
“I’ve always been a baseball fan,” Robinson said. “I played in high school for a couple years and it was just a sport that I enjoyed and I kind of followed it along. I thought it would be helpful in the respect of being a pitchers’ umpire. That was my biggest thing is you can move the game along in a rapid pace, and I think people would appreciate that, and did appreciate that tremendously.”
Living and working in Kokomo, he’s been able to watch and be a part of a rich baseball history. And he’s still participating, working most recently as the official scorer for the Jackrabbits.
“Kokomo is well-noted for its baseball programs. It’s been great,” Robinson said of working the local scene.
“I wish I knew [why] but I just think the traditions that have followed along, it goes back well before my time no doubt about the Underwoods [MLB pitching brothers from Kokomo] and people like that that people wanted to follow. Just like in girls basketball when the high school team was doing real well, younger kids wanted to play it. It’s the same way in baseball now.”
