The Kokomo Post 6 junior team finished as runner-up in the American Legion Junior State Finals at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Kokomo entered Sunday needing to beat Terre Haute twice to take the title. Kokomo took a 3-1 win to force a winner-take-all game, but Terre Haute answered with an 8-3 win for the title.
In the first game, Mason Keller pitched a complete game for the Sixers. He allowed six hits, struck out three and walked one. Kokomo backed him with 10 hits. Brayden Summers was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Noah Smalley was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Isaac Guffey was 2 for 3 and Jeremy Bell had an RBI double.
In the second game, Terre Haute scored five runs in the bottom of the first to take control and Kokomo couldn’t recover.
The Sixers had nine hits in the loss. Nolan Buckner was 3 for 3, Nathanael Bilodeau was 2 for 3 and Taylor Duncan had an RBI double.
Kokomo went 4-2 in the tournament and finished the season 14-10.
