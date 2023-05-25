Kokomo’s Chad Washburn races home to score in the bottom of the fifth inning of the Kats’ game against Logansport in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional opener Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Municipal Stadium. Washburn’s run tied the game at 3-all, but the Berries prevailed 4-3 in nine innings.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BASEBALL: Kats fall to Berries in extra innings in sectional opener
Kokomo unable to crack Logansport’s relief pitcher
Kokomo’s baseball team looked in position to upset Logansport after the Kats scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull even at 3-all in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional opener Wednesday at Municipal Stadium.
Logansport relief pitcher Dylan Pearson stopped Kokomo cold the rest of the way — including as the game went into extra innings.
Pearson pitched 4.1 scoreless innings, Logansport pushed across a run in the top of the ninth inning and the Berries beat the Kats 4-3.
Kokomo's Dalton Dixon touches second to get out Logan's Dylan Pearson as Dixon goes for the double play.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dameion Deis pitches for the Kats.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dameion Deis celebrates after striking out Logan pitchers in the first inning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Musashi Otsubo just misses the catch in the outfield.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chad Washburn makes the catch for an out.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
JJ Gillespie just misses the tag of Logan's Brennan Goforth at home.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dameion Deis tosses to third for an out.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Andrew Barker pitches for the Kats.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Judah Rivers runs to third.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Chad Washburn races home to score in the bottom of the fifth inning of the Kats' game against Logansport in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional opener Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Municipal Stadium. Washburn's run tied the game at 3-all, but the Berries prevailed 4-3 in nine innings.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jacob Walker celebrates on first base after a big hit.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chad Washburn's hat flies off as he lunges but just misses the catch.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ashton Sexton pitches for the Kats.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Isaac Russell fields the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Cayden Walker makes the catch for an out.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Grayson Long slides to second before Kokomo's Dalton Dixon can tag him out.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Izak Mock fields the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Brennan Goforth runs home.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Izak Mock pitches.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Cayden Walker misses fielding the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Dylan Pearson pitches.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Isaac Russell makes the catch for an out.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Dylan Pearson fields the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Grayson Long makes the catch at first to get out Kokomo's Dameion Deis.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Shamari Gittings runs to home in extra innings.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logan's Grayson Long slides to third.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Dylan Pearson, second from left, celebrates with teammates after striking out the final Kokomo batter.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Pearson did not allow a hit. He struck out two and walked two (one intentional).
“We faced their three best pitchers during [NCC games] and he was the best we saw,” Kokomo coach Tim Weir said. “I think he might have struggled a little bit down the stretch [of the regular season], but he’s pretty good. We couldn’t get anything going against him.”
Pearson retired the first eight batters he faced. He had 1-2-3 innings in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings.
“We had a couple chances,” Weir said. “We hit two balls right at them [in the seventh] — if that first one gets down the line, it’s a double and we got things going. It just didn’t go our way. We hit balls right at them in that inning.”
The Berries (22-9) advance to face the Harrison-Lafayette Jeff winner in a semifinal game at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Kats finished with an 11-17 record.
After the Berries scored a single run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth for a 3-0 lead, the Kats rallied in the bottom of the fifth. The bottom of the order sparked the rally — No. 6 hitter Dalton Dixon smacked a leadoff single, Isaac Flamino was hit by a pitch and pinch-hitter Larry Hamilton drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. After Logan starting pitcher Izak Mock recorded a strikeout, Chad Washburn drove in pinch-runner Judah Rivers with a fielder’s choice.
With runners on the corners, Mock threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt at first. Flamino scored and Washburn advanced to second. Jacob Walker followed with an RBI single to knot the score.
At that point, Pearson replaced Mock and promptly retired Indiana All-Star John Curl to end the inning — and Pearson rode the momentum the rest of the game.
Kokomo relief pitchers Andrew Barker and Sexton had solid outings as well. Logan had a run in and the bases loaded in the fifth after its first four batters all reached. Barker replaced starter Dameion Deis and limited the damage. After the Berries scored a run on a fielder’s choice, Barker struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Sexton took over and held the Berries scoreless over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He had retired 10 in a row before running into trouble in the ninth. Jeremiah Miller drew a two-out walk, stole second and raced home on Grayson Long’s single to right.
Logansport out-hit Kokomo 9-5. Walker and Dixon had two hits apiece for the Kats.
The Kats were aggressive early in counts and had several one-pitch at-bats. The Berries’ two pitchers combined threw only 102 pitches.
“We try to hunt fastballs because you don’t want to get in their counts,” Weir said. “Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Weir liked how the Kats came together after a rough stretch to open the season. The Kats went 8-6 in the second half.
“We sort of split the season in half after the first 14 games,” Weir said. “We said, ‘Let’s see what we can do in the second half.’ We did a lot better. We didn’t play quite the teams we did in the first half of the season, but we still played a lot of good teams and we were competitive, even against Carmel and Westfield. We just missed some hitting here and there — if we had a little more hitting, we would have been more competitive in those games.”
The game marked the end for 11 Kat seniors — Curl, Deis, Hamilton, Sexton, Walker, Evan Barker, Alan Dockemeyer, Kahne Edwards, Dakota Gunter, Patrick Hardimon and international student Musashi Otsubo.
