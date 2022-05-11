Carroll’s Wade Peters runs to third base against Taylor in an HHC baseball game Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Flora. The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cougars topped the Titans 6-5.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Clay Metzger drops a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning of Carroll's game against Taylor on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Metzger reached on the play for a single.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tense finish
BASEBALL: No. 1 Carroll holds off Taylor to stay unbeaten
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
FLORA — Class 2A No. 1-ranked Carroll turned back Taylor’s upset bid for a 6-5 win in a Hoosier Heartland Conference baseball game Tuesday.
The Titans scored a single run in the top of the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Cougars responded by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth to build a seemingly comfortable 6-2 advantage — but the Titans scored a single run in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh to make things interesting. Taylor had the potential tying run on first base when the game ended.
The Cougars improved to 16-0 overall and 11-0 in the HHC. The Titans dropped to 7-10-1 and 4-6.
Carroll coach Camden Parkhurst said his team was fortunate to come away with the win.
“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds in that game. We didn’t execute very well. We’re coming off of six days off and we just weren’t sharp in any facet of the game. I think we had four hits. That’s unacceptable for us,” he said.
Taylor coach Kris Dill also lamented self-inflicted mistakes.
“In the bottom of the fifth, we gave away four runs — three passed balls, three runners scored, and an error. That’s the game right there. But we also had two seniors not slide into bases and I truly believe they were safe if they slide. That’s changes the whole complexion of the game. We have the lead in that scenario,” Dill said.
The game was 1-1 through four innings. Carroll ace Will Eldridge pitched four innings and struck out 11 — including eight of the first nine batters he faced. Parkhurst pulled him after the fourth. Taylor’s Michael Pemberton was sharp as well before running into trouble in the fifth.
After Taylor scored on a Carroll error for a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth, Carroll sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the frame. Owen Duff had a leadoff single and Clay Metzger dropped a sacrifice bunt that went for a single. From there, Pemberton walked the next two batters. The second free pass forced Duff home with the tying run.
Dill brought in Zach Landis to relieve Pemberton. The Cougars scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball before Landis recorded a strikeout for the first out. After the Cougars scored two more runs on passed balls, Eli Harshbarger hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out, but the Titans threw the ball away trying to catch a runner at third. That allowed another run to score.
Landis hit the next two batters with pitches. Dill replaced him with Hunter Williams, who quickly recorded the third out and then pitched the sixth.
Taylor rallied in the final two innings. In the sixth, Ashton McKay smacked a leadoff single, advanced to second on a balk, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Eli Harris’ squeeze bunt. That made it 6-3 and the Titans had the bases loaded when Parkhurst brought in Duff to relieve Harshbarger. Cody Groves jumped on Duff’s first pitch for a hard liner that was caught for the second out. With Micah Irwin at the plate, Harris tried to score on a wild pitch, but he was tagged out at the plate to end the inning.
Again in the seventh, Taylor had its chances. With one out, Kovey Balentine rocked a home run to left to bring the Titans within 6-4. Pemberton drew a walk and stole second. McKay then drew a walk — but Pemberton was caught stealing on the play for the second out. Still, the Titans kept coming. McKay stole second and took third on a throwing error and Harris drove him in with a single. But Duff followed with a strikeout to end the game.
“O did a great job,” Parkhurst said of Duff. “That’s his second time on the mound this year. He did a great job finding a way to close that out.”
Harshbarger earned the win and Duff picked up the save.
The Cougars had only four hits, but they also drew seven walks and had three more batters hit by pitches.
Pemberton took the loss, but Dill liked how he pitched. He also pointed to how his batters adjusted after Eldridge’s early dominance and to his team’s fight as highlights.
“It was a playoff atmosphere for us, we were facing the No. 1 team in the state and we had them on the ropes. They had to worry about us,” he said. “It gave us an experience that not many of our kids have had. Maybe we start learning how to win these tight, competitive ballgames and when we do, watch out, we can be pretty good.”
The teams will meet today at Taylor to close their home-and-home series.
Parkhurst likes how his team is handling the pressure that comes with being undefeated and ranked No. 1.
“We talked about before the game, ‘We’re everybody’s prize right now.’ That comes with the territory,” he said. “The great thing about our kids is, our basketball team was very good, our soccer team was very good, our football team was very good — these kids are used to playing with success. We’ve adjusted to that, it’s just when you have off nights like we had [Tuesday], things like this happen and you get in ballgames you shouldn’t necessarily be in.”
