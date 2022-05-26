Western’s baseball team found Peru hard to shake for the first four innings of the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional opener Wednesday.
The No. 2-ranked Panthers held a tenuous 3-2 lead when the game ran into a weather delay with the Bengal Tigers batting in the top of the third inning. Peru already had scored once in the inning and had runners on first and second with two outs when play stopped.
Following an 86-minute delay, Peru batter Matthew Roettger drew a walk to load the bases. Western pitcher Mitchell Dean put out the fire with a strikeout to end the inning.
The Panthers then put the game away with six runs over the fifth and sixth innings for a 9-2 win.
“We weren’t overly sharp early. The rain delay, you have to kind of restart everything. We kind of closed out an inning there that could have gone either way — we had a big strikeout to finish that inning. That was big to get out of right there,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
“I was disappointed with our mental toughness. I thought we were worrying about everything but doing the right thing. ... We just had to stay the course and be steady and we had a lot of attitude problems. We won on the scoreboard, but I’m embarrassed by the way we acted. We have to do better,” he added.
Western (25-2) advances to face Maconaquah in the semifinal round at 11 a.m. Monday.
Peru (8-14) struck first in Wednesday’s game. Leadoff hitter Gavin Eldridge drew a four-pitch walk to open the game, Ian Potts sacrificed him to second and Leif Astrup cracked a deep double to left-center for a 1-0 lead.
Western took the lead in the second inning. Alex Watkins knotted the score when he led off with his first home run of the season, Dylan Bryant drew a walk and Zach Gilbert smacked his team-high sixth home run for a 3-1 lead. Watkins and Gilbert both hit their homers to left field.
After Peru scored once in the third to draw within 3-2, Mitchell Dean and reliever Christian Pownall kept the Bengal Tigers off the board the rest of the way.
The Panthers broke it open in the fifth. Parker Dean had a leadoff single and Peru intentionally walked Mitchell Dean after Parker Dean took second on an errant pickoff attempt. After Watkins drew a walk to load the bases, Bryant drilled a single that scored Parker Dean and Peru’s throwing error on the play allowed courtesy runner Kyler Norman to also score.
Following a pair of strikeouts, Deaglan Pleak drew a walk to re-load the bases and Garrett Lupoi followed with a two-run single.
In the sixth, Parker Dean had another single, Mitchell Dean drew a walk and Watkins smacked a two-run single.
Watkins finished 2 for 2 with two walks with Berryman noting his play as a highlight. Parker Dean and Gilbert both went 2 for 4 and Bryant was 1 for 2 with two walks.
Mitchell Dean (7-1) earned the win. He pitched five innings, allowed two runs and three hits, struck out 10 and walked four. Pownall pitched the final two innings, allowed two hits and struck out six.
“Christian pitched really well coming out of the ‘pen,” Berryman said. “He had some zip on his pitches and he was pounding the zone.”
Astrup went 2 for 4 to lead Peru. Roettger took the loss. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and seven hits. He struck out nine and walked six excluding the intentional walk.
