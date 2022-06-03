Western baseball players Dylan Bryant, Parker Dean, Garrett Lupoi and Alex Watkins will walk across the WHS graduation stage tonight — and then hit the road for the long trip to the Region. Western plays in the Class 3A Griffith Regional’s opening semifinal Saturday morning.
Being alive in baseball is great, but once a team wins a sectional on Monday, there’s a lot to juggle before the regionals on Saturday.
“When you win, there’s a lot of things going on,” coach Ryan Berryman said. “We have kids dealing with graduation [tonight], we’re trying to get scouting reports, you have media people calling from all over trying to get information on your team. It’s very hectic.”
No. 2-ranked Western (27-2) faces No. 7 John Glenn (29-2) in the opening semifinal at 11 a.m. Kokomo time Saturday. No. 1 Andrean (27-4) takes on South Bend St. Joseph (16-6) in the second semifinal. The winners return at 8 p.m. Kokomo time to battle for the title and a spot in the final four.
Western and Glenn have met twice previously in regional semifinals at Griffith. In 2016, Western rocked Glenn 11-0 on its way to a state runner-up finish. The following year, the Falcons stunned the Panthers 5-4 with an unlikely rally in the bottom of the seventh. The Falcons’ Nos. 7-9 hitters ended the game in a flash as they went triple, walk and walk-off home run.
The Falcons come into the regional on a 12-game winning streak. They beat Knox, Culver Academies and Hanover Central in sectional play by a combined score of 28-1.
“I expect them to be scrappy, play hard,” Berryman said. “They have three good pitchers and the top of their lineup swings the bat pretty well and the guys at the bottom will move it. They’re a good team — they’ve won 29 games so they do a lot of things right. We’ll have to be ready to go.”
Glenn has a team batting average of .421. The leading hitters include sophomore Joe Chrapliwy (.530), senior Silas Kaser (.500), senior Colin Stephens (.470), sophomore Joey Shoue (.443) and junior Brycen Hannah (.398). Stephens and Hannah have six homers apiece. Stephens has driven in 49 runs and Hannah has 45 RBI.
The Falcons have a team ERA of 1.78. Chrapliwy (8-1 record, 0.94 ERA), Stephens (5-0, 1.65) and Hannah (5-1, 1.78) are the primary pitchers.
Western counters with a deep pitching staff and a team ERA of 1.37. Junior Mitchell Dean (8-1, 0.65) is the ace and he is backed by Parker Dean (6-1, 1.77), Bryant (3-0, 0.36), junior Christian Pownall (3-0, 1.90) and junior Evan Stout (4-0, 2.55).
“I feel good about our staff and I feel good about our matchups,” Berryman said. “We’ll attack the first game and get it done with whatever it takes. We’ll throw four or five guys if that’s what it takes.
“We have a plan in place [for two games]. Hopefully it works to perfection. But if we get off plan a little bit, we have guys who are very capable.”
Western has a team batting average of .352. Parker Dean is batting a team-best .408. Bryant (.396), Mitchell Dean (.388) and Lupoi (.369) are the other top hitters. Junior Zach Gilbert leads the team in homers with six and the Dean brothers have four apiece.
Impressively, Western batters have more walks (175) than strikeouts (136). The Panthers also have been hit by pitches 43 times.
While the possibility of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 regional final is out there, Berryman said the Panthers are focused entirely on Glenn.
“We just want to go up there and show well in the first game, compete and win, and then we have a plan in place if we win that first game for how we’ll handle the rest of the day. But right now, our focus is on beating Glenn. You can’t win anything if you don’t win the first one,” he said.
Berryman has a 107-27 record in five seasons at Western. He has a 333-110 career record, which includes 11 seasons at Northwestern. He led the Tigers to Class 2A regional titles in 2005 and ‘07.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.