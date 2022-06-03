Eastern baseball coach Erik Hisner wants his players to seize the moment Saturday when the Comets play in the Class 2A Carroll Regional.
“Not only enjoy the experience, but take advantage of the opportunity,” he said. “We’re playing good baseball and we’re in a good spot right now. Just looking forward to competing. I have 100 percent confidence in our coaches and players to go out there and perform well and do something that hasn’t been done for a long time at Eastern.”
Eastern has won only one regional title in program history, back in 1999.
That had been the last time the Comets were sectional champions — until Monday.
Eastern beat Eastbrook 13-4 in the Eastern Sectional final on Memorial Day. Earlier in the sectional, Eastern beat defending champion Madison-Grant 9-4.
The Comets will look to carry that momentum into the regional on Saturday. No. 4 Eastern (23-7) faces No. 3 Wapahani (22-4) in the opening semifinal at 11 a.m. No. 1 Carroll (25-1) and No. 9 Delphi (21-8) follow in the second semifinal. The winners return at 8 p.m. to battle for the title and a spot in the final four.
“It’s going to be a very tough regional. Whoever survives is definitely going to have earned it,” Hisner said.
Wapahani is a Class 2A power. The Raiders were state champions in 2014 and state runners-up in ‘17. More recently, they have won three straight sectional titles. Coach Brian Dudley joined an elite club this year when he won his 800th career game.
“He has a tremendous program. Being able to compete against somebody like him and the program he’s built will be a treat for us,” Hisner said. “Very fundamental team, very solid. They’re going to throw strikes, they’re going to make plays. They’re really swinging the bats well right now.
“Obviously we’re going to have our work cut out for us, but if we continue to play like we have and play clean baseball defensively, I think we’ll have a shot,” he added.
Wapahani thumped Lapel, Monroe Central and Frankton by a combined score of 34-15 in winning the Frankton Sectional.
Wapahani has a team batting average of .350. Junior Gavin Lash is batting .481 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 42 RBI. Senior Luke Willmann is another threat. He is batting .464 with eight homers. The Raiders have a team ERA of 2.40. Lash has an 8-2 record and a 2.15 ERA and junior Daxton Dudley is 5-0 with a 1.89 ERA.
Eastern has a team batting average of .355. Senior Levi Mavrick (.467), sophomore Corbin Snyder (.438) and senior Porter Brovont (.419) are the leading hitters. Mavrick has scored a team-high 48 runs and Snyder has driven in a team-high 39 runs. Junior Cayden Calloway leads the squad in extra-base hits with 21. Calloway, senior Trent Rawls and junior Reid Keisling have two homers apiece and six others players have one HR each.
The Comets have a team ERA of 3.64. Snyder has an 8-1 record and a 1.90 ERA and Mavrick has a 6-3 record and a 3.87 ERA. Against M-G in the sectional, Snyder earned the win and Mavrick picked up the save. Against Eastbrook in the final, Mavrick went the distance.
Hisner is happy to see the Hoosier Heartland Conference shining in the tournament. Carroll, Eastern and Delphi are all HHC teams and Rossville is in a Class A regional. Carroll won the conference with a 16-0 record and Eastern and Delphi tied for second with 13-3 records.
The Comets planted the seeds for their big 2022 a year ago when they finished with a 19-11 record in Hisner’s first season as skipper. That marked a 12-win improvement from the 2019 season. (The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.)
“We had seven starters back so we knew going into the year there would be some expectations and we were pretty optimistic about our chances to not only compete in the conference, but also in the sectional,” Hisner said. “Obviously a lot of work goes into winning any kind of championship, but the goal was to get that sectional, get our tourney run started, and hopefully that continues to the regional.”
