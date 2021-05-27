Western’s Mitchell Knepley (10) celebrates with Alex Watkins (3) after Knepley scored on Riley Western’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning against Peru in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional on Wednesday. Knepley’s run gave the Panthers a 2-1 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western comes through
BASEBALL: Panthers edge Bengal Tigers in critical sectional clash
BRYAN GASKINS
Given the chance for redemption, Western baseball player Riley Western capitalized.
The Panther senior delivered a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift co-No. 6-ranked Western past No. 9 Peru 2-1 in the opening game of the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional on Wednesday.
5-26-21 Western vs Peru sectional baseball Peru's Kade Townsend, left, is cheered on by teammate Leif Astrup after Townsend scores a run for Peru, tying the game. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
That came after the second baseman committed a costly error in the top of the seventh. Western ace Mitchell Dean took a no-hitter and a 1-0 lead into the seventh, but Riley Western dropped leadoff hitter Kade Townsend’s infield popup. The Bengal Tigers pounced on the opportunity. Following Ian Potts’ sacrifice bunt, Jacob Loftus cracked an RBI single to left-center field to knot the score.
In the bottom of the seventh, Mitchell Knepley sparked the Panthers with a one-out double to the right-center gap. After Christian Pownall drew a walk, Townsend recorded a strikeout for the second out. That brought up Riley Western, who laced a 1-2 pitch down the right-field line, bringing Knepley home with the game-ending run.
Riley Western said he took time to regroup after the top half of the inning.
“I sat in the dugout for about 30 seconds in silence and just thought, if I get up, I’m fixing my mistake,” he said. “So when I got up there, I got down 0-2, but I knew he was either going to come with the fastball away or curveball away so I had to sit away. He came with the fastball away and I was able to sit back and drive it to right field.”
Dean had full confidence in Riley Western to bounce back with a big play.
“I knew we were going to come out with the win,” Dean said. “Our team is a bunch of competitors and I knew late in the game, we were going to fight and get the win.”
Dean dominated on the mound. The 6-foot-7 sophomore southpaw fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks. The Louisville recruit struck out seven of Peru’s first eight batters to set the tone. He threw 65 of his 86 pitches for strikes.
“Mitchell Dean was fantastic,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “He is great every time out, he gives us a chance every time. We’re usually in tight games and he controls the pace and pounds the zone with two pitches. He has some cut on his ball. He was probably upper 80s early — he looked sharp. He’s a special player.”
For the season, Dean (5-1) has an all-state-caliber line of 83 strikeouts and only 10 walks over 52 innings pitched.
Townsend (6-2) had to settle for a tough-luck loss. He allowed six hits, struck out 12 and walked one.
“Kade Townsend, just a warrior. His stature is 5-8 and 150 and he gets after you on the mound,” Peru coach Chuck Brimbury said.
“Give Western credit, they’re well-coached, good players, always are, and when we lock up with them it’s always a good baseball game,” he added. “I was so proud of our kids. Our seniors [Townsend and Loftus] played as hard as they can play and our kids do that every day in Peru. I’m blessed to be able to coach there.”
Peru (18-6) had a mistake in the second inning that allowed Western to take a 1-0 lead. With one out, Parker Dean reached on Loftus’ dropped third strike. Braeden Bryant’s fielder choice moved Parker Dean to second and Cayden McClure drove him home with a single to left field.
The Panthers (20-7) missed chances to extend their lead in the third and fourth innings. The Panthers struggled to put down bunts and left runners on the corners in both innings. Townsend followed with 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth.
“I thought we should have been up 3-0 in the middle of the game, which is a big lead with Mitchell Dean pitching, but [the Tigers] did a good job fighting back and we did a good job responding,” Berryman said.
Brimbury loved how the Bengal Tigers shook off six hitless innings to rally in the seventh.
“They did that against [Northwestern’s Cole Wise]. He was perfect through five against us and we got him 2-1,” he said. “With the kids we have, we talk a lot about battling for 21 outs.”
After Peru tied the score in the top of the seventh, Mitchell Dean calmly put out the fire. After Leif Astrup flied out to right field for the second out, Dean picked off Loftus at first base for the third out. Brimbury argued to no avail that Dean balked.
Riley Western finished 2 for 4 to lead the Panthers and Parker Dean and Knepley had doubles.
The win sends the Panthers to the semifinal round. They will face rival Northwestern at 11 a.m. Monday. The Panthers beat the Tigers twice during the regular season. The winner will play in the sectional final Monday night.
“Basically the same thing as [Wednesday], we have to compete and fight,” Mitchell Dean said. “It’s win or go home.”
“We’re just going to have to keep our heads down,” Riley Western added. “They’re not going to be any easy games.”
