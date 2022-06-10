You’ve got a lot of time to think when you’re laying in a hospital bed.
Unless you’re on medication that makes you drowsy, it’s very hard to get sleep. There’s tubes in you and you can’t move into a comfortable position. Then there’s the sounds, and interruptions for tests and medications.
Faced with that situation, Wade Peters thought about getting healthy in time for his upcoming senior baseball season at Carroll.
“It was everything, honestly,” he said. “That was my main goal from the time that my kidney injury happened, all the way until I started playing. All I could think about was playing baseball again.”
The Cougar center fielder was a key member of a team that was brewing something big. He’d been eager for this season.
“I think I saw [our potential] at the beginning of my freshman year,” Peters said. “We ended the season right at .500 or a little lower, but I knew the group that was coming up. We had four or five freshmen starting varsity. I knew it would be a matter of time before we took off and became a successful ball team. I felt like last year was kind of the building blocks for what happened this year.”
A bad crash at speed threatened to derail all that.
Peters, his family, and family friends were on their first day of vacation in Colorado at the end of July 2021, riding ATVs through the mountains. He came around a corner faster than ideal, hit a bump and he and the vehicle went “airmail through the air.” He hit the handlebar, and the ground. Included in the vacation group was an anesthesiologist, who was worried about a ruptured spleen.
It took an hour to drive back to the nearest hospital in Gunnison, Colorado, where it was determined he had a grade four (of five) laceration of his left kidney, and a grade three laceration of his spleen. From there he was airlifted to the children’s hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he spent five days until they thought it was safe to fly home.
A day after returning home, his pain level shot up and he went to Franciscan hospital in Lafayette, and from there was taken to his first of two stays in Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Indianapolis. He was there a few days, then home for a couple days, then a high fever sent him back to St. Vincent. His injured organs were leaking blood and fluids into his body. It was decided that he needed a tube in his back to drain the fluids.
Back home, he slept on a recliner for 12 weeks. It took two weeks just to get a good night’s sleep.
But recovery progressed. He was able to go to school and in late October or early November the tube was removed.
“That was when I finally thought I can be a kid again and live a normal life and not worry about the tube all the time,” Peters said. “That was a huge relief.”
And that meant he could focus on getting back to being a Cougar.
“The first day that I was cleared, I went out and took a few swings on the tee,” Peters said. “As the months kept going on, I’d swing a lot more.
“After missing football, you don’t want to take anything for granted, so I wanted to make [the baseball season] count.”
Carroll’s football team went 9-4 and won its first sectional title since 2003. Peters made it back in time to help with the scout team during the sectional, then he saw action for a handful of plays against North Judson in the regional.
Peters was one of Carroll’s best players before his injuries. As a sophomore in 2019, he was a KT All-Area wide receiver after grabbing 38 receptions for 718 yards and six touchdowns. He led the area in receptions and receiving yards.
Peters and the Cougars made the 2022 baseball season count. They came within one game of an undefeated regular season, won the Hoosier Heartland Conference with a 16-0 league mark, were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, won their first sectional since 2015, and finished 26-2 after falling to No. 3 Wapahani in the regional final.
“Really, I think it all came down to just being a team. Everything sort of came together for us,” Peters said. “The thing I thought was pretty neat was that when a couple people would struggle — and it was always someone different — other guys would pick them up.”
He talked about how the team would take fundamentals seriously, play small ball, and work on getting runners into scoring position and then get them home. He also noted Cougar pitchers Will Eldridge, Tanner Turnpaugh, Trent Metzger and Eli Harshbarger.
“All of those things combined helped us in our run,” Peters said. “Our pitching had a huge part in that. We wouldn’t have been nearly the team we were without those guys on the mound.”
Peters wanted to carry his share. It turned into a big share. Heading into the regional, he was second on the team in batting average at .488, led the team with 44 runs batted in, 40 runs and 13 doubles, was second with five homers, and fourth with 14 steals. At the regional, he had two hits in the opening win against No. 9 Delphi, then was 3 for 4 in the final against Wapahani.
“He had a slow start,” Carroll coach Camden Parkhurst said. “Wade was hitting about .330 I think going into May and then he just scorched the month of May. When things got serious, he just took off. I’ll be honest with you, he put us on his back in the sectional and tried to in the regional. He did in Game 1, and tried to in Game 2.
“Makes a catch against Eastern to wrap up the conference on a ball — bases loaded, two outs, two strikes [and Carroll leading 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh]. Wade sprints to it and ends up camping under it. Off the bat we thought, ‘Oh boy, we’re in trouble’ and Wade gets it easy.”
Peters said the team was unified in its goals and how to reach them.
“You couldn’t really ask for better chemistry from a team standpoint,” he said. “From the moment we all became on the same team in high school, you’d think it picked up right where it left off in little league. All the guys were so comfortable with each other. Being able to be close enough to talk through our differences and work things out that maybe some teams couldn’t, and be on the same page, is what really set us up for success.”
The loss stings, but the season was uplifting.
“We accomplished a lot this season and the guys should be proud of how we grew,” he said. “Not just as individuals, but for a greater cause, which was our team.”
What’s next for Peters is to be determined. He’s not playing summer ball yet because while he’s pain-free, his left kidney is still an issue.
“I have to get more tests this summer, see if I’ll be able to keep my kidney or not,” he said. “Whatever God wants is what I want. At the end of the day, I have to have faith that regardless, I’ll get through it and make the best of the situation.”
Same with playing in college. He’s not sure yet. Either way, the memories of his final season with the Cougars are rich.
“It was really cool to be able to at least experience some success with winning the conference championship, winning the sectional championship and being in a regional final with these guys.
“It makes it really neat when you have eight other guys with you that love the game as much as you do and want to win as bad as you do. That helped contribute to our success quite a bit.”
