The Sixers are still alive, and that’s reason for the Kokomo Post 6 baseball crew to be excited.
The Sixers beat Valparaiso 4-3 Sunday in an elimination game in the American Legion state finals at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park to take a spot in the final four. Today, Newburgh (17-9) faces Crawfordsville (19-11) at 1 p.m. and Kokomo (13-15-1) faces Rockport (18-7) at 3:30 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament.
Kokomo is 2-1 in the tourney so each game from here on out is an elimination game for the Sixers.
“This is huge,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “I’ve been involved in Legion baseball since 2004, this has to be the first time I’ve ever seen a team with a losing record in the final four. The kids are ecstatic. We know we’re a better team than a below .500 team, it’s just the competition we play is always tremendous.
“We’re pretty excited to be in the final four, especially as the huge underdog we are. We know teams want to overlook us, so that just motivates us that much more.”
Post 6 rallied for three runs in the final two frames to beat Valparaiso Post 94 and bounce Valpo from the tourney. The go-ahead hit came from a Sixer who had motivation of his own.
Kokomo scored a run in the top of the third to open the scoring, and Valpo answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. The Sixers cut into Valpo’s lead with a run in the top of the sixth, setting the stage for the pivotal seventh inning.
Dailan Reece and Kendall Lanning started with back-to-back singles. Jace Stoops then delivered another hit to plate Reece and tie the game. With runners at first and second, Taylor Duncan’s sacrifice bunt moved each runner up a base and Valparaiso opted to walk Austin Robinson to load the bases and face Cam Arcari with one out.
Arcari delivered Kokomo’s fourth single of the inning to plate the winning run.
“I put a lot of pressure on Cameron when he went to the plate because they intentionally walked Austin to get to him,” Andrews said. “I said, ‘Hey, that’s disrespectful of them to walk him to get to you, so when you get up there, clobber the ball’ and he did.”
Arcari was also the winning pitcher. He started and threw six innings with three hits, two walks, three earned runs and five strikeouts. Mason Keller entered in the bottom of the seventh and got the save. He gave up two hits, struck out a batter and the Sixers’ defense came up big to squash the threat. Second baseman Robinson, shortstop Reece and first baseman Isaac Guffey executed a 4-6-3 to end the game.
The Sixers had 10 hits against Valparaiso. Reece and Robinson each had two singles, Drew Servies had a triple, Guffey had an RBI single and Jacob Ward plated a run on a fielder’s choice.
“When we hit the ball well, we can beat anybody,” Andrews said. “Just a very exciting ballgame, in an elimination game, and the winner of the game gets to the final four of the state tournament, so all the pressure’s on the kids.”
The tournament started Friday. Newburgh beat South Bend via forfeit, Crawfordsville beat Muncie 4-2, Rockport beat Valparaiso 2-0, and Kokomo topped South Haven 9-3.
In Friday’s victory over South Haven, Sixer starter Ashton Sexton threw six innings for the win. He allowed four hits, six walks and two runs (one earned) while striking out five. Mason Keller threw the seventh with two strikeouts, a walk and an unearned run.
Reece, Duncan and Jacob Ward each had two singles and an RBI each, and Arcari and Servies each had an RBI single.
“Our pitching has been really strong,” Andrews said. “All three of our starters have thrown the maximum amount of pitches they can throw and they’ve all done their job well.”
Saturday’s schedule saw Valparaiso beating South Bend via forfeit, South Haven topping Muncie 12-9, Rockport beating Newburgh 4-3 and Crawfordsville topping Kokomo 10-4. South Bend and Muncie were eliminated. Kokomo’s game started Saturday but had to be suspended and finished Sunday.
In the Sixers’ game against Crawfordsville, Servies had a single and a double, Reece had a two-run double and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly, and Kendall Lanning had an RBI single. Danny Nally took the loss on the mound.
In Sunday’s other games, Newburgh beat South Haven 6-5 to eliminate South Haven, and Rockport beat Crawfordsville 9-3 in the final of the winners’ bracket.
The tourney continues today and concludes Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.