Kokomo Post 6 player Larry Hamilton pitches against West Lafayette on Tuesday at Highland Park. Hamilton pitched one inning of relief and also had a big game at the plate in the Sixers’ season opener.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BASEBALL: Post 6 rocks West Lafayette in opener
Tribune sports staff
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team rocked West Lafayette Post 38 20-0 in five innings in the Sixers’ season opener Tuesday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
1 of 15
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Owen Taylor bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Gavin Smith runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Larry Hamilton bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Cooper Hansen runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball John Scott laughs as his helmet falls over his eyes while he runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Jacob Ward runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Ashton Sexton pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Will McKinzie rounds third and heads home. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Cooper Hansen is safe at third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Larry Hamilton heads home after hitting a homerun. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Jake Seuferer bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Jacob Ward bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Post 6 player Larry Hamilton pitches against West Lafayette on Tuesday at Highland Park. Hamilton pitched one inning of relief and also had a big game at the plate in the Sixers’ season opener.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Levi Mavrick bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Cayden Calloway bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
More like this...
PHOTOS: Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball
1 of 15
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Owen Taylor bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Gavin Smith runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Larry Hamilton bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Cooper Hansen runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball John Scott laughs as his helmet falls over his eyes while he runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Jacob Ward runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Ashton Sexton pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Will McKinzie rounds third and heads home. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Cooper Hansen is safe at third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Larry Hamilton heads home after hitting a homerun. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Jake Seuferer bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Jacob Ward bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Post 6 player Larry Hamilton pitches against West Lafayette on Tuesday at Highland Park. Hamilton pitched one inning of relief and also had a big game at the plate in the Sixers’ season opener.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Levi Mavrick bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-7-22 Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball Cayden Calloway bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ashton Sexton, Larry Hamilton and Kaine Fowler combined on the shutout. Sexton started and pitched three perfect innings for the win. He struck out six and recorded assists on the other three outs. Hamilton pitched the fourth and struck out three. Fowler pitched the fifth, allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one.
Offensively, Hamilton belted a home run and single and drove in four runs. Conner Boone was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs. Cooper Hansen was 3 for 3 with a double. Will McKinzie, Levi Mavrick and Gavin Smith each had a double.
Kokomo scored a single run in the first inning, then put the game away with nine runs in the second, four runs in the third and six runs in the fourth.
“We came out like gangbusters, just like I thought we might,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “Obviously, offense was good, pitching was good and defense, what little we saw of it, was good.”
Kokomo hosts Crawfordsville at 7 p.m. Thursday and then hosts Lafayette at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday is the Sixers’ alumni day. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship team and the 40th anniversary of the 1982 team that won state and the Great Lakes tournaments and finished fourth in the World Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.