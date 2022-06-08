Post 6 vs Post 38 baseball 12.jpg

Kokomo Post 6 player Larry Hamilton pitches against West Lafayette on Tuesday at Highland Park. Hamilton pitched one inning of relief and also had a big game at the plate in the Sixers’ season opener.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team rocked West Lafayette Post 38 20-0 in five innings in the Sixers’ season opener Tuesday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.

Ashton Sexton, Larry Hamilton and Kaine Fowler combined on the shutout. Sexton started and pitched three perfect innings for the win. He struck out six and recorded assists on the other three outs. Hamilton pitched the fourth and struck out three. Fowler pitched the fifth, allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one.

Offensively, Hamilton belted a home run and single and drove in four runs. Conner Boone was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs. Cooper Hansen was 3 for 3 with a double. Will McKinzie, Levi Mavrick and Gavin Smith each had a double.

Kokomo scored a single run in the first inning, then put the game away with nine runs in the second, four runs in the third and six runs in the fourth.

“We came out like gangbusters, just like I thought we might,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “Obviously, offense was good, pitching was good and defense, what little we saw of it, was good.”

Kokomo hosts Crawfordsville at 7 p.m. Thursday and then hosts Lafayette at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday is the Sixers’ alumni day. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship team and the 40th anniversary of the 1982 team that won state and the Great Lakes tournaments and finished fourth in the World Series.

