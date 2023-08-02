Don Andrews is synonymous with the Kokomo Post 6 baseball program.
That happens when someone spends two decades with a program, making it better along the way.
Andrews has served as the Sixers’ coach since 2011 after previously filling roles as an assistant coach and the junior team coach.
Now, he is ready to hand the baton to the next generation. He is stepping down and former player Nathan Kirk will take his place. Jason Hurlock will continue to assist with the senior team and Tristan Kivett and Nate Hemmerich also will assist Kirk. Eric Mills will move to the junior staff to assist Troy Beachy.
“I figured this was the perfect opportunity. The program is in great hands,” Andrews said. “I’m still going to be involved. I’m going to be the administrator of the program. I’ll do the scheduling and a lot of that stuff. I believe I stepped the program up a little bit, but I think with the staff we have, I just need to get out of the way and they can take the next step and hopefully come up with a state championship here soon. I’ll be their biggest fan.”
Andrews said he is at peace with his decision.
“It’s something that my wife [Deb] and I have talked about for awhile. We have a grandson who turns 6 [today] and he’s involved in everything — soccer, basketball, swimming, baseball, music. We don’t want to miss anything he’s involved in,” he said, adding they plan to travel more too.
“This was just the perfect opportunity. I couldn’t do it without the coaches that we have in the program.”
The Post 6 program is one the most stable in the state and beyond. Kirk will be only the fifth coach in 70-plus years.
“It means a lot that he would pick me to take over the program,” Kirk said. “I have some big shoes to fill, but hopefully I continue the trend and grow the program even more.”
Kirk said he is indebted to Andrews.
“Don is the most selfless man I have ever met. He has been like a father to me since my father passed away [in 2020],” he said.
Andrews is happy to have Kirk at the ready to lead the Sixers.
“He’s proven that he can do the job,” Andrews said. “He’s coached with us since he played. He was an assistant on the junior team and then he led the junior team to a state championship in 2018. He’s been an assistant for me since then. He’s just the right guy. He’s more of a baseball guy than I am so we’re 100% confident that he is the right guy.”
Andrews had multiple strong teams during his run as the Sixers’ coach. The highlights include state runner-up finishes in 2014, ‘16 and ‘19 and five regional titles.
“My favorite memory is in 2014, three things happened,” he said. “We made it back to the state [finals], we ended up runner-up, but the thing I’m most proud of was Nathan Kirk won the Legion’s academic scholarship that year and Tyler Goudy won the Legion’s mental attitude award. That’s the first time two players from the same team won both of those awards in the same year.
“We put together a lot of good teams with a lot of good kids. We’ve had fantastic parents too. That’s part of it when we put together a team, we make sure we pick the right players and the right parents. Having done that, it makes running like a state tournament easy because we have lots of good volunteers from the players who played before and their parents. They come back to help.”
Andrews is an ardent supporter of Legion baseball. He likes how the rules promote parity because a team can only pull players from its assigned geographic area.
“We like it because it’s what we call an area all-star team,” he said. “Lafayette is probably our biggest rival and it works out well because our kids know their kids from playing against each other for years. It’s always a lot of fun.”
Andrews said Legion baseball provides a strong option to travel baseball.
“It never fails, every year I will have several players say, ‘Man, I wish I had come to this before, I’m having so much fun,’” he said. “It’s not cut-throat. Legion baseball is all about the team. And then the big thing is it doesn’t cost anything to play here. Sometimes, people might think, ‘If it doesn’t cost anything, it must not be worth anything.’ But it’s exactly the opposite. We make it free to the players and the parents because we always know that there’s somebody who can’t afford to pay to play. To make it fair, we don’t make anybody pay to play.”
Kirk loved his chance to play for the Sixers.
“Honestly, American Legion baseball was probably the most fun I ever had baseball-wise in my entire playing career and part of that was Don Andrews. He always cared about us and he gave us opportunities and just made the environment really fun,” he said.
Kirk played at Western where he was a part of teams that won the 2012 Class 3A state title and made the 2013 Class 3A Final Four. He played a year at Indiana Tech before an injury ended his career. He joined the Post 6 staff in 2015. He also works as an assistant coach on Ryan Ward’s staff at Northwestern.
