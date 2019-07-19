Am. Legion regional begins today at Muncie
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team will take a 17-8 record into the American Legion Muncie Regional at McCulloch Park.
The double-elimination tourney begins with two games today: Marion Post 10 vs. Cicero Post 341 at 2 p.m. followed by Kokomo vs. Muncie Post 19 at 4:30 p.m. The winners will meet at noon Saturday followed by the losers at 2:30 in an elimination game. The championship is Sunday.
During the regular season, Kokomo went 2-0 against Muncie and 2-0 against Cicero. The Sixers did not play Marion.
The Sixers' top hitters include Noah Hurlock (.507 batting average), Payton McClain (.475) and Tucker Platt (.422). The top RBI men are Hurlock (33), Pat Mills (29) and Platt (23).
Hurlock leads the pitching staff with a 2.07 ERA. Tanner Pipenger (3.00), A.J. Hobson (3.61) and Ben Harris (3.87) are other solid options.
Junior Sixers drop state tourney opener
The Kokomo Post 6 junior squad fell 15-13 in its opening game of the American Legion Junior State Finals baseball tourney Thursday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Kokomo opened the scoring with four runs in the top of the third inning but Terre Haute responded with eight runs in the bottom of the inning and never trailed after that.
Isaac Guffey went 3 for 5 with a triple, double and five runs batted in for the Sixers. Brayden Summers was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. Taylor Duncan was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. And Nolan Buckner was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Mason Keller took the loss.
Kokomo (10-9) faces LaPorte at 7:30 p.m. today in the losers' bracket of the double-elimination tournament. The winner stays alive while the loser is eliminated.
