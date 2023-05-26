Western’s baseball team is turning the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional into a pitching showcase.
First, Indiana All-Star Mitchell Dean fired a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 victory over North Montgomery in Wednesday’s opening round.
Fellow All-Star Christian Pownall took his turn Thursday and delivered dominance of his own to lead Western past Twin Lakes 3-0 in eight innings in the semifinal round.
Pownall pitched all eight innings. The senior southpaw and Ohio State commit held the Indians to two hits, struck out 16 and walked one.
“They have two really good pitchers. That’s an advantage for them, obviously,” Twin Lakes coach Jake Burton said. “Our bats have carried us. Either [Pownall] is better than I thought or we’re not as good as I thought because we really swung the bat well this year.”
The Indians came into the game averaging 7.9 runs per game, but Pownall was in control throughout as he pounded the strike zone with fastballs and curveballs. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He struck out at least two batters in each of the final seven innings. And he never let the Indians reach second base.
Pownall improved to 6-1 and lowered his ERA to 0.95.
“He was great and that’s the Christian Pownall I’ve always known and I’ve seen that so many times,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “His timing has been off here and there this year, but he’s had a great year. He did a nice job the other night in a bullpen session and felt confident with things he was working on.
“We felt like he was going to have a great night [Thursday] and he was on it.”
Western (24-4) advances to face Frankfort (17-12) in the sectional final at 11 a.m. Monday. The Hot Dogs beat Northwestern 3-1 in Thursday’s second game.
Twin Lakes pitcher Jaden Franceschina matched Pownall for most of the game, albeit with a different approach. He took a shutout into the eighth inning despite having just one strikeout.
“With this wind, it’s so hard to hit,” Berryman said. “We tattooed a lot of balls. If this wind is not blowing, we probably would’ve had six or seven extra-base hits. It’s an equalizer.
“We knew it was going to be a good game. Their pitcher does a nice job mixing things up.”
Western finally broke through against Franceschina in the eighth inning. Leadoff hitter Cayden McClure drew a walk to open the inning, Mitchell Knepley sacrificed him to second and the Indians intentionally walked Dean. Evan Stout followed with a double to the left-field corner to score McClure. Dean later scored on a wild pitch and Zach Gilbert drove in Stout with a sacrifice fly.
“We changed our approach a little that last inning, told the guys to be a little more patient, take until we got a strike and we got that leadoff walk and then Knepley got that bunt down,” Berryman said. “Stout had that big hit. We know teams are going to pitch around Dean a little bit, but Stout and Gilbert have come up big all year.”
Pownall sealed the win by retiring the Indians in order in the bottom of the eighth. He struck out the first two batters.
Franceschina took the tough-luck loss. He held the Panthers to four hits.
“He threw well,” Burton said. “He hit spots, did a great job of keeping them off balance. He gave us an opportunity to win a game. Our kids played well. They left it all between the lines.”
Twin Lakes’ best opportunity to score came in the seventh. Carson Wagner had a leadoff single. Colton Robertson replaced him as a pinch-runner. Pownall bore down and struck out Tanner Coble — and when catcher Ryan Rodman dropped the third strike, Robertson mistakenly broke for second. Rodman quickly threw him out for a double play.
FRANKFORT 3, NW 1
In a game between teams with nearly identical records, the Hot Dogs edged the Tigers after scoring three runs in the fifth inning to erase the Tigers’ 1-0 lead.
“Two very even, very equal teams,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “I think down the stretch, they were a little bit more calm under pressure. That fifth inning, we had two errors, a [hit by pitch] and they had a couple hits.”
Northwestern starter A.J. Burkhalter took the loss in his Tiger finale. He pitched 4.1 innings, allowed four hits and three runs (one earned), struck out seven and walked none. Koen Berry pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one.
Northwestern had five hits. Cole VanNatter and Burkhalter had back-to-back doubles in the third inning for the Tigers’ lone run. Cole Cardwell, Maddox Hunley and Lincoln Cardwell had a single each.
The Hot Dogs improved to 17-12 while the Tigers closed 16-12.
“With all the seniors, it’s a group that missed their freshman year due to COVID. The three years we’ve had the group, we played in two sectional championships, appeared in a regional championship, and all three winning seasons,” Ward said.
“With our seniors, we have three who are going to play college baseball next year, one playing college football, one was a semistate qualifier in wrestling and one was a regional qualifier in tennis. Just really proud of our seniors, not only for baseball but for their contributions to our athletic department as a whole and the time they’ve given.”
