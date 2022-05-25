The 55th annual IHSAA Baseball State Tournament fires into action this week with 64 sectionals spread across the four classes.
KT-area teams head to five different sectionals. Northwestern (3A) and Eastern (2A) are hosts with Eastern hosting its sectional at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. Kokomo plays in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional. Western, Maconaquah and Peru are part of Northwestern’s seven-team field. Taylor and Tipton are part of Eastern’s six-team field. Carroll and Lewis Cass are at the Class 2A Wabash Sectional. And Tri-Central plays in the Class A Anderson Prep Sectional.
At the Northwestern Sectional, action begins today with one game — No. 2-ranked Western (24-2) vs. Peru (8-13) at 6 p.m. It’s the second straight year they have met in the opener. Last year, the Panthers edged the Bengal Tigers 2-1.
The opening round at Northwestern continues Thursday with two more games: Benton Central (9-15) vs. defending sectional champion Northwestern (16-7) at 5 p.m. followed by West Lafayette (12-7) vs. Twin Lakes (9-13) at 7:30 p.m.
The sectional concludes Monday with three games. The Western-Peru winner faces Maconaquah (9-15-1) in the 11 a.m. semifinal, Thursday’s winners meet in the 1:30 p.m. semifinal, and the championship is at 7 p.m.
• The Logansport Sectional is composed entirely of North Central Conference teams. The host Berries (19-10) and Lafayette Jeff (11-18) meet in the opener at 5 p.m. today. The semifinals are Saturday with Kokomo (16-13) and Harrison (18-9) clashing in the 11 a.m. game and McCutcheon (15-11) taking on today’s winner at 2 p.m. The championship is 11 a.m. Monday.
Kokomo and Harrison met three times during the regular season. They split their home-and-home series, then the Raiders beat the Kats 8-7 in eight innings in the semifinal round of the NCC tournament. Harrison went on to beat Logan for the NCC title.
• Play in the Eastern Sectional at Highland Park begins today with two games: Tipton (2-17) vs. Taylor (10-16-1) at 5 p.m. followed by Blackford (14-13) vs. Eastbrook (16-5-2) at 7:30 p.m. Taylor beat Tipton 11-3 during the regular season.
The semifinals are Saturday with today’s winners meeting at 5 p.m. and No. 4-ranked Eastern (21-7) taking on Madison-Grant (9-15) in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap. The championship is 1 p.m. Monday.
• Also in Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Carroll (22-1) and Lewis Cass (2-13-1) are in the Wabash Sectional — and they meet at 7:30 tonight.
Wabash (18-9) and Rochester (15-5) meet in the 5 p.m. opener today followed by the Carroll-Cass game. Today’s winners advance to play in the 1 p.m. semifinal Saturday. The second semifinal Saturday has Whitko (8-17) vs. Manchester (6-15). The championship is 7 p.m. Monday.
• At the Anderson Prep Sectional, Daleville (4-20) and Southern Wells (6-14) clash in the opener at 5:30 p.m. today. There are two games Thursday: Tri-Central (1-19) vs. Anderson Prep (0-14) at 5 p.m., followed by Liberty Christian (8-12) vs. Cowan (12-9). The semifinals and final are all Monday. The opening semifinal, at 10 a.m., has Wes-Del (15-8) vs. today’s winner. The second semifinal has Thursday’s winners. And the final is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.