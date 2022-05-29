Sectional play in the 55th annual IHSAA Baseball State Tournament concludes Monday. KT-area teams are still in the mix at four different sectionals.
In the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional, the semifinals and final are all Monday. No. 2-ranked Western (25-2) faces Maconaquah (9-15-1) in the 11 a.m. semifinal followed by Northwestern (17-7) vs. Twin Lakes (11-13) at approximately 1:30 p.m. The championship is at 7 p.m.
No. 4-ranked Eastern (22-7) and Eastbook (18-5-2) are in the championship in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional, which is being held at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The game is set for 1 p.m.
No. 1-ranked Carroll (24-1) and Whitko (9-17) are in the championship in the Class 2A Wabash Sectional. The game is at 7 p.m.
And in the Class A Anderson Prep Sectional, the semifinals and final are all Monday. Wes-Del (15-8) and Southern Wells (7-14) are in the 10 a.m. semifinal followed by Tri-Central (2-20) vs. Cowan (14-9). The winners will play for the title at 6 p.m.
