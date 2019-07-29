Update: This article has been updated to include Kokomo's game time Monday.
ROCKPORT — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team rallied for a 9-5 victory over Rockport Post 254 in an elimination game Sunday at the American Legion State Finals.
Rockport led 4-0 after two innings in the seven-inning game, but Kokomo scored four runs in the third inning to draw even and tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 6-4 lead. The Sixers added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Tucker Platt and Pat Mills drove in three runs apiece for the Sixers. Platt cracked a three-run double in the third inning and Mills had a solo home run in the fifth and a two-run single in the seventh.
The Sixers (22-9) finished with 16 hits. Platt had a single to go with his big double. Ethan Guire belted a triple and a double. Noah Hurlock had a double and a single. Michael Ewing, Adam Barber and Payton McClain had two singles apiece with Ewing and Barber driving in a run apiece.
Ben Harris earned the win. He relieved with one out in the first inning and pitched into the seventh inning before reaching his pitch limit. Harris pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and two runs (one earned), struck out five and walked four. With two outs in the seventh, A.J. Hobson relieved and recorded the final out.
Kokomo, Valparaiso, Terre Haute and Lafayette are the remaining teams in the double-elimination tournament. Kokomo plays Valpo at 6 p.m. Kokomo time Monday in an elimination game. Terre Haute beat Valpo 8-6 in the winners' bracket final Sunday night.
