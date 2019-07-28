ROCKPORT — Kokomo Post 6 dropped a 7-3 decision to Terre Haute Saturday at the American Legion State Finals baseball tourney.
The loss dropped the Sixers (21-9) into the losers' bracket. Kokomo faces Rockport at 3:30 p.m. today in an elimination game.
Terre Haute scored in six of the seven innings and was up 4-3 after five innings. Sixer starter Noah Hurlock took the loss with four earned runs over 4 1/3 innings.
Michael Ewing led Kokomo with two singles and an RBI. Hurlock plated a run with a groundout.
"It's one of those games where it kind of has been the story of our whole season: We got guys on; we left the bases loaded twice, just couldn't get the big hit," Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. "We left 10 guys on base for the whole game. But we'll rebound [today]. We're going to be good I think."
