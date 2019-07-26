The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team opened the season against defending state champion Terre Haute Post 346. The Sixers took a 10-5 lead into the ninth inning only to see Terre Haute explode for seven runs in the top of the inning and take a 12-10 win.
"That was my fault," Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. "I moved some guys around and didn't make the right moves."
Kokomo is hoping for another shot at Terre Haute this weekend.
They are two of the eight teams in the State Finals at South Spencer High School in Rockport. The double-elimination tournament opens today and runs through Tuesday.
The opening round has Boonville Post 200 (9-8) vs. Terre Haute (21-8) at noon; Newburgh Post 44 (14-8) vs. Lafayette Post 11 (17-6) at 2:30 p.m.; Lake Station Post 100 (6-4) vs. Kokomo (20-8) at 5 p.m.; and Valparaiso Post 94 (20-2-1) vs. Rockport Post 254 (9-11) at 7:30 p.m.
Kokomo is in the same half of the bracket as Terre Haute which means the Sixers could face the defending champs in the second round — but first, the Sixers must take care of Lake Station.
"I've talked to three different coaches who played [Lake Station] during the regular season and all three coaches said they're not nearly as good as us and they're not nearly as good as the team they had last year. Last year, they made state and won a game or two and had Lafayette beat [before losing]," Andrews said. "I feel pretty confident we can win game one. It starts to get tougher after that."
In addition to Terre Haute, the Sixers saw Lafayette and Valparaiso during the regular season. The Sixers went 1-1 against both.
"I've told [Lafayette's coaches] I think they're the best team I've seen all year and they tell us the same thing," Andrews said. "We bring out the best in each other. It's a good rivalry. We're both pretty good and we both like to beat each other."
Andrews sees a competitive field. He points to Terre Haute and Lafayette as the favorites — with his team in the mix too.
"We're hitting the ball pretty well; we just haven't had the clutch hits like I'd hope we'd have during the season. [The regional final] was a prime example of that. I think we left 12 guys on base. Noah [Hurlock] had two clutch hits and that's all we had. But if we can get the clutch hits, I'll feel very good about our hitting," Andrews said.
Kokomo beat Muncie 2-1 in two extra innings to win its second straight regional title and fifth in six years.
"Defensively, this may be one of the best defensive teams we've had in a long time, especially our infield is just very strong," Andrews added. "Our pitching staff is pretty good too. So I feel pretty confident going in."
The Sixers' normal infield has Tucker Platt at third base, Hurlock or Platt at shortstop, Payton McClain at second and Pat Mills at first. Ethan Denny and Braden Ripplinger split the catching duties with Brady Lovelace and Ethan Guire providing depth. Lovelace just recently resumed catching following an injury during the high school season.
Hurlock and Ben Harris are the primary starting pitchers. Hurlock has a 5-1 record and a 2.12 ERA and Harris is 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA. Hurlock has pitched 33 innings and has 37 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched). Harris has worked 35 innings and has 53 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP.
Harry Walker (2-1 record) and Tre Hizer (2-1) also are starting pitchers. A.J. Hobson (2-1, four saves, 3.60 ERA) and Tanner Pipenger (0-1, one save, 2.37) are the top bullpen options.
Hurlock leads the Sixers at the plate. He has a .518 average, .651 on-base percentage, 22 extra-base hits, 35 runs and 36 RBI.
The Sixers' other top hitters are McClain (.484 average, 16 XBH), Platt (.416, 10 XBH), Denny (.391, seven XBH) and Mills (.367, 14 XBH). McClain has scored a team-high 41 runs and stolen 15 bases.
With his all-around play, Hurlock is the straw that stirs the Sixers' drink. The former Kokomo Wildkat and current IUK Cougar is in his final Legion season.
"He is a guy who can do it all. He reminds me a lot of Evan Warden," Andrews said, referring to a former Western and Post 6 standout who had a nice college career at Purdue. "[Hurlock] can do anything and I think he knows the game better than I do."
