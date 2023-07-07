Kokomo Post 6 pitcher Ashton Sexton works against Lafayette Post 11 in an American Legion game on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Highland Park.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BASEBALL: Sixers fall to Lafayette; Jackrabbits drop 2
Tribune sports staff
Lafayette Post 11 beat Kokomo Post 6 by a score of 7-1 Thursday night in American Legion baseball action at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Cayden Calloway led the Sixer offense with two singles. He scored Kokomo’s run on a Dylan Pearson sacrifice fly in the third inning.
Ashton Sexton took the loss, pitching four innings for the Sixers with four hits, two walks, three runs, but just one earned run, and five strikeouts.
“I think Ashton pitched a great game, he just came up a little short,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “Lafayette’s record is 18-4 and two of those four losses are against us. It’s hard to beat a really good team three times so I felt pretty good about beating them the first two times.”
The Sixers get another shot at Lafayette next week when they meet in the opening round of postseason play at Lafayette’s Loeb Field.
Before that, Kokomo travels to Danville, Illinois, today to start a tournament. Post 6 meets Harrisburg, Illinois, in its first game at 5 p.m. Kokomo time, then plays Barrington, Illinois, at 9 p.m.
JACKRABBITS DROP 2
The Battle Creek Battle Jacks swept the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a Northwoods League doubleheader on Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The opener was the completion of a suspended game. Battle Creek held a 12-0 lead in the middle of the first inning when the game resumed. Kokomo chipped away over the remainder of the nine-inning game, but Battle Creek held on for a 12-6 win.
Frederick Romano gave Kokomo a chance by pitching seven scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit, struck out four and walked none. Brayden Bock pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
Derek Seigneur went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Jackrabbits. Luis Pimentel-Guerrero drove in two runs.
In the regularly scheduled evening game, the Battle Jacks beat the Jackrabbits 2-0 in seven innings. The teams combined for just five hits.
Derek Cabrera took the hard-luck loss. He pitched six innings, allowed two hits and two runs, struck out two and walked three. Reese Lueck pitched a scoreless inning in relief.
Kokomo (14-24 overall, 1-3 second half) hosts Battle Creek (13-25, 3-1) at 7:05 p.m. today at KMS.
