The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad dropped a 5-4 decision to Lafayette Post 11 in the semifinal round of the Sixers' Fourth of July tournament on Sunday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Kokomo was the visitor and quickly struck for three runs in the first inning, but Lafayette answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. After the Sixers scored a single run in the fourth, Lafayette scored two runs in the bottom of the inning for a 5-4 lead and it went on to win by that score in a regulation seven innings.
"It was a great game," Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. "It always is when we play Lafayette. Whenever we play, it brings out the best in us and I think it brings out the best in them also. We out-hit them [9-8], but we left 10 guys on base. We left the bases loaded in the first and second innings and then in the fourth and seventh, we left guys at second and third. We had a lot of chances, we just couldn't get a clutch hit."
Tucker Platt led Kokomo with a double and single and Payton McClain had two singles. Noah Hurlock pitched all six innings and allowed eight hits and five runs. He struck out five and walked one. Andrews noted the Sixers had their third straight error-free game in the field.
Circleville, Ohio, beat Lafayette 10-4 in the championship.
Kokomo (12-7) visits Lafayette on Tuesday. The game is at 7 p.m. at Loeb Stadium.
