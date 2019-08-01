ROCKPORT — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad fell 2-0 to Terre Haute Post 346 in the championship of the American Legion State Finals baseball tourney Wednesday afternoon.
The game was scoreless standoff through six innings before Terre Haute rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning. That made Tre Hizer a hard-luck loser. He threw 6 1/3 innings with just two walks and two hits. Both runs were unearned.
"He pitched a heck of a ballgame; pitched the ballgame of his life," Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said of Hizer.
Terre Haute finished with just two hits, and Kokomo had four. Michael Ewing, Tucker Platt, Noah Hurlock and Ethan Denny each singled for the Sixers.
"The game was one of those games that as a fan you would absolutely love," Andrews said. "Scoreless [through six], we had three hits at the time and they had only two going into the seventh inning. Flawless defense, great pitching, and then we committed two errors in the top of the seventh inning. It was just a great game to watch."
Kokomo finished the season 23-10. Kokomo reached the final via the losers' bracket whereas Terre Haute didn't drop a game in the tourney. Kokomo would have needed to win this game and win a second championship contest in order to take the title.
"I was very proud of the boys," Andrews said. "All tournament long they played very well. Terre Haute, state champs, they're the only team that beat us in the tournament. They were the team that knocked us into the losers' bracket. We worked our way all the way through that, then they're the team that beat us in the championship."
