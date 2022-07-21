The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team begins play in the American Legion state finals on Friday as the state’s surviving eight squads gather to crown Indiana’s American Legion champion.
The double-elimination tournament is hosted by defending champion Rockport, located on the southern edge of the state. Rockport ended Kokomo’s season last year in the final four of the state tourney. The Sixers (20-8-2) open action against South Bend (12-4) at 5:30 p.m. Kokomo time on Friday (4:30 p.m. in Rockport, which is in the Central Time Zone).
The winner of that game advances to a 5:30 p.m. game Saturday against the winner of the Newburgh-Jasper game. The loser faces the Newburgh-Jasper loser at noon. The tourney continues through Tuesday.
The other opening day matchups are: Newburgh (12-10) vs. Jasper (12-2-1) at noon; Muncie (15-10) vs. Terre Haute (21-6-1) at 3 p.m.; and South Haven (13-12-1) vs. Rockport (16-5) at 8 p.m. All times listed are Kokomo time.
The Sixers have been effective on the mound and at the plate this season. Troy Smith has a 5-1 record as a pitcher and Ashton Sexton is 5-2. Levi Mavrick has a tiny ERA of 0.96 in 22 innings, and Smith has an ERA of 1.98 in a team-high 35 1/3 innings.
Gavin Smith is the pace-setter on offense, cracking hits at a .455 pace with five homers, four triples, 34 runs and 37 runs batted in. He leads the team in all of those categories. Will McKinzie is hitting .373. and has a team-high 10 doubles. Cayden Calloway and Mavrick have seven doubles each. Calloway has 31 runs and Preston Sanford has driven in 18.
The Sixers have played only three of the squads in the state field. Kokomo is 4-2 against Muncie, 1-0-1 against South Haven and 0-1 against Terre Haute.
