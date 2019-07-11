Kokomo Post 6 whipped Franklin 13-3 in eight innings in an American Legion baseball game Wednesday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
The Sixers (13-7) broke it open in the seventh inning when they scored five runs for an 11-3 lead. They scored two runs in the eighth to end the game on the mercy rule.
"We hit the ball like we're capable of and, I hate to jinx ourselves, but this is the fourth game in a row that we have not committed an error," Kokomo manager Don Andrews said. "I think our defense is outstanding and we're proving it."
Kokomo finished with 16 hits. Payton McClain belted a grand slam and a single, Noah Hurlock had two doubles, a single and two RBI and Tucker Platt had two doubles. Also for the Sixers, Gavin Eaker had a triple and a single and Adam Barber and Ethan Guire had two singles apiece.
A.J. Hobson earned the win after pitching the five scoreless innings in relief to close the game. He did not allow a hit, struck out four and walked none. He hit one batter with a pitch.
"Hobson had a great game," Andrews said. "He doesn't throw the ball hard, he just locates very well and mixes his pitches well."
