LAFAYETTE — The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team rolled to a 10-5 victory over Lafayette Post 11 on Tuesday at Lafayette Central Catholic.
Dailan Reece and Jacob Ward led the Sixers at the plate. Reece belted two doubles and a single, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Ward cracked a triple and single, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Jace Stoops, Cameron Arcari, Isaac Guffey and Drew Servies added two singles apiece.
Arcari pitched the first five innings and earned the win. He allowed six hits and three runs (one earned), struck out five and walked two. Mason Keller pitched the final four innings and earned the save. He allowed two hits and two runs, struck out five and walked none.
Kokomo (6-11-1) visits Muncie on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.