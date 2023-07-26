Post 6 baseball 30.jpg

Kokomo Post 6 player Owen Taylor slides in to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning against Lafayette Post 11 in a game at the American Legion state finals Monday, July 24, 2023, at Highland Park.

The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team saw its run in the American Legion state finals come to an end Monday.

Lafayette Post 11 gradually pulled away from the Sixers for a 7-4 win at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. That sent Lafayette to the championship round of the double-elimination tournament, and ended Kokomo’s season.

Lafayette led 2-1 after the first inning. From there, the Tippecanoe County squad tacked on single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings and two runs in the sixth to build a 7-1 lead. Kokomo scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh before Lafayette slammed the door shut.

Kokomo starting pitcher Kaiden Lucero took the loss. He pitched 3.1 innings and allowed four hits and four runs. Levi Mavrick followed with 2.2 innings of relief and Cayden Calloway pitched the final inning.

Kokomo had seven hits. Calloway had a double, an RBI and two runs. Patrick Hardimon also had a double and Mavrick had an RBI single.

“They are who we thought they were,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said of Lafayette. “We knew Lafayette and Rockport would be the teams [to beat in state] and those are the two teams that ended up battling for the championship.”

Lafayette beat Rockport twice Tuesday to take the state title. Lafayette advances to play in the Great Lakes Regional.

The Sixers reached the final four in the eight-team state finals, going 2-2 with their other loss coming against Rockport. The Sixers finished the season 15-17 overall.

“We play a schedule where we play a lot of the best teams in the Midwest and we feel like that helps prepare us for a state tournament run,” Andrews said. “Again this year, the competition was really good. We ended up with a losing record, but still finished in the top four in the state so we feel really good about that.”

POST 6 TRYOUTS

Post 6 will hold 2024 tryouts for its 19U team this weekend at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. There’s a session at 10 a.m. Saturday and another session at 1 p.m. Sunday. Players only need to attend one of the two sessions.

The Sixers’ 17U tryouts are set for next weekend, at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 6. Players only need to attend one of the two sessions.

Contact Andrews at andrewsgto@comcast.net for more information.

MILLS SIGNS DEAL

Former Western and Post 6 standout Patrick Mills has signed with the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

The USPBL is an independent league. There are four teams and all games are played at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica, Michigan. The season runs through September.

Mills played his final college season at Utah Valley University in Orem, Oregon. In his only season with the NCAA D-I Wolverines, Mills belted a team-high 10 home runs and drew a team-high 38 walks. He is tied for fourth all-time for single-season walks.

For the season, Mills batted .301 with an on-base percentage of .423. He clubbed 16 doubles and drove in 40 runs. Utah Valley went 34-24.

Mills was an All-River States Conference player at IU Kokomo before transferring to Utah Valley.

