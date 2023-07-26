...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.
An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:
https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures on Thursday and Friday
area expected to be in the middle to upper 90s. This will
produce heat index values between 100 and 109 during the
afternoon and early evening hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Kokomo Post 6 player Owen Taylor slides in to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning against Lafayette Post 11 in a game at the American Legion state finals Monday, July 24, 2023, at Highland Park.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
BASEBALL: Sixers' state run ends; Sixers set tryouts; Mills signs with USPBL
Tribune sports staff
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team saw its run in the American Legion state finals come to an end Monday.
Lafayette Post 11 gradually pulled away from the Sixers for a 7-4 win at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. That sent Lafayette to the championship round of the double-elimination tournament, and ended Kokomo’s season.
Catcher Jake Seuferer taking a throw but Kolton Davis scores in the second inning as Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo's Cayden Calloway fires the ball to first but to late for the out in the 3rd inning as Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo's Ashton Sexton fields to ball off balance tossing to 2nd to start a double play in the 5th but Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo's Cayden Calloway tags Sammy Hallada out at second on an attempted steel in the 6th inning as Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 player Owen Taylor slides in to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning against Lafayette Post 11 in a game at the American Legion state finals Monday, July 24, 2023, at Highland Park.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kaiden Lucero pitching for Kokomo Post 6 as they fall to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Dylan Pearson making a catch in the outfield to end the 6th inning as Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
PHOTOS: American Legion Post 6 vs Post 11
Catcher Jake Seuferer taking a throw but Kolton Davis scores in the second inning as Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo's Cayden Calloway fires the ball to first but to late for the out in the 3rd inning as Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo's Ashton Sexton fields to ball off balance tossing to 2nd to start a double play in the 5th but Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo's Cayden Calloway tags Sammy Hallada out at second on an attempted steel in the 6th inning as Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 player Owen Taylor slides in to score a run in the bottom of the seventh inning against Lafayette Post 11 in a game at the American Legion state finals Monday, July 24, 2023, at Highland Park.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kaiden Lucero pitching for Kokomo Post 6 as they fall to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Dylan Pearson making a catch in the outfield to end the 6th inning as Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo Post 6 falls to Lafayette Post 11 on Monday, July 24, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lafayette led 2-1 after the first inning. From there, the Tippecanoe County squad tacked on single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings and two runs in the sixth to build a 7-1 lead. Kokomo scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh before Lafayette slammed the door shut.
Kokomo starting pitcher Kaiden Lucero took the loss. He pitched 3.1 innings and allowed four hits and four runs. Levi Mavrick followed with 2.2 innings of relief and Cayden Calloway pitched the final inning.
Kokomo had seven hits. Calloway had a double, an RBI and two runs. Patrick Hardimon also had a double and Mavrick had an RBI single.
“They are who we thought they were,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said of Lafayette. “We knew Lafayette and Rockport would be the teams [to beat in state] and those are the two teams that ended up battling for the championship.”
Lafayette beat Rockport twice Tuesday to take the state title. Lafayette advances to play in the Great Lakes Regional.
The Sixers reached the final four in the eight-team state finals, going 2-2 with their other loss coming against Rockport. The Sixers finished the season 15-17 overall.
“We play a schedule where we play a lot of the best teams in the Midwest and we feel like that helps prepare us for a state tournament run,” Andrews said. “Again this year, the competition was really good. We ended up with a losing record, but still finished in the top four in the state so we feel really good about that.”
POST 6 TRYOUTS
Post 6 will hold 2024 tryouts for its 19U team this weekend at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. There’s a session at 10 a.m. Saturday and another session at 1 p.m. Sunday. Players only need to attend one of the two sessions.
The Sixers’ 17U tryouts are set for next weekend, at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 11 a.m. on Aug. 6. Players only need to attend one of the two sessions.
Former Western and Post 6 standout Patrick Mills has signed with the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the United Shore Professional Baseball League.
The USPBL is an independent league. There are four teams and all games are played at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica, Michigan. The season runs through September.
Mills played his final college season at Utah Valley University in Orem, Oregon. In his only season with the NCAA D-I Wolverines, Mills belted a team-high 10 home runs and drew a team-high 38 walks. He is tied for fourth all-time for single-season walks.
For the season, Mills batted .301 with an on-base percentage of .423. He clubbed 16 doubles and drove in 40 runs. Utah Valley went 34-24.
Mills was an All-River States Conference player at IU Kokomo before transferring to Utah Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.