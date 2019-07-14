Sixers sweep DH, improve to 16-8
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team cracked 24 hits in sweeping a doubleheader against Danville Post 118 on Sunday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
In the first game, Kokomo beat Danville 15-5 in six innings. The Sixers had 14 hits with Payton McClain going 3 for 4 to lead the charge. McClain belted a home run and a double and drove in four runs. Tucker Platt had a double and a single, Michael Ewing and Noah Hurlock had two singles apiece and Ethan Denny and Brady Lovelace had a double apiece. Gavin Eaker drove in three runs and Denny drove in two.
A.J. Hobson earned the win after pitching three innings in relief. He allowed four hits and two earned runs, struck out four and walked none.
In the second game, the Sixers rolled to a 14-2 win in five innings. Hurlock had a triple and double, Platt had a homer and single and McClain had a double and single. Hurlock and Platt drove in three runs apiece. Tre Hizer pitched 4.2 innings for the win. He allowed three hits and two runs, struck out eight and walked three.
Kokomo (16-8) visits Cicero on Tuesday to close the regular season.
Post 6 junior team wins regional title
The Kokomo Post 6 junior baseball team won an American Legion regional title Sunday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
The Sixer juniors beat LaPorte 13-3 for the title. Danny Nally III pitched all seven innings for the win. He allowed seven hits, struck out three and walked two. He kept his pitch count to 71.
Kokomo had 12 hits. Taylor Duncan was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI, Ethan Guire was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI and Jeremy Bell and Brayden Summers both went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
The Sixer juniors will host the state tournament, which will feature five teams. Kokomo will open against Terre Haute at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.