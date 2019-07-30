ROCKPORT — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team is one of two teams left standing in the American Legion State Finals.
Kokomo beat Valparaiso 8-2 Tuesday in the completion of an elimination game. The Sixers led 8-2 in the middle of the fourth inning when the game was suspended Monday night because of heavy rain. The Sixers went on to win by that score Tuesday.
Tucker Platt went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Sixers. Ethan Denny had a two-run single.
Harry Walker earned the win after pitching all four innings Tuesday. Nolan Buckner relieved to start Wednesday’s play. He pitched 11/3 innings and Tanner Pipenger pitched the final 12/3 innings. Pipenger retired all five batters he faced.
In Tuesday’s second game, Terre Haute beat Lafayette 6-4 to remain undefeated and eliminate Lafayette.
Kokomo and Terre Haute will meet Wednesday at 1 p.m. Kokomo time. The Sixers will need to beat Terre Haute twice to take the title.
“We are 0-2 against Terre Haute [this season],” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “It will be a tough game, or tough two games, but we’re prepared and we’re ready to play.”
