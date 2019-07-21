Sixers win, advance to regional final
MUNCIE — The Kokomo Post 6 senior team defeated Marion 6-3 in the winner's bracket of the American Legion Muncie Regional at McCulloch Park Saturday.
The Sixers (19-8) opened up a 4-1 lead after the first four innings, but Marion came back in the fifth to score two runs and trim the lead to 4-3. Kokomo scored two more runs in the final two innings.
Noah Hurlock, Ethan Denny and Gavin Eaker each had two hits in leading the Sixers' offense. Hurlock and Denny each had a single and double, and Eaker added two singles. Pat Mills and Payton McClain each had a triple. Denny added two RBIs, and Hurlock, Mills and McClain each had one.
Hurlock was also the winning pitcher. He allowed three runs (two earned runs) on five hits and four walks, while striking out eight in six innings pitched. Tre Hizer got the save, pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
"It was another good game for us," Kokomo Post 6 coach Don Andrews said. "We hit the ball real well, and [had] great pitching and defense."
Post 6 plays Muncie Post 19 in the championship game at 9 a.m. today at McCulloch Park.
Junior Sixers stay alive in state tourney
The Kokomo Post 6 junior team won both its games Saturday to stay alive in the losers' bracket in the American Legion Junior State Finals baseball double-elimination tournament at CFD Investments Stadium at Highland Park.
Post 6 (13-9) defeated Valparaiso in the first game 6-3, and beat Rockport 14-2 in five innings in the second game.
In the first game, Kokomo fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but battled back with two runs in the second and third innings, and added a run in the fourth and sixth innings.
Gavin Wallace was the winning pitcher. Wallace allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out nine in five innings pitched. Noah Smalley, who got the save, came in relief to pitch the final two innings, allowing no runs on two hits, while striking out one.
Ethan Guire led the Sixers with a single, double and RBI. Brayden Summers added a double.
In the second game, Kokomo scored 10 runs in the second inning to put the game away in leading 13-0 after two.
Cole Bales was the winning pitcher for Kokomo. Bales pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Summers led the Sixers with a single, double and four RBIs. Taylor Duncan added a three-run homer, single and three RBIs.
Kokomo plays Terre Haute Post 346 in the championship game at 1 p.m. If Kokomo wins that game, it forces a second title game.
