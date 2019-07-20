Sixers beat Muncie in regional opener
MUNCIE — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team posted a 5-3 victory over Muncie Post 19 in the opening round of the American Legion Muncie Regional on Friday at McCulloch Park.
The Sixers jumped to a 3-0 lead after two innings and held off Muncie's comeback bid in the seven-inning game.
Kokomo skipper Don Andrews used three pitchers to avoid one pitcher having to labor in the heat. Ben Harris started and pitched 2 1/3 innings. He allowed one hit and two runs. Tanner Pipenger followed with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and A.J. Hobson pitched the final two innings. Pipenger allowed three hits and Hobson allowed two hits and one run.
The Sixers had eight hits. Noah Hurlock smacked a triple and a double and Payton McClain had three singles.
Kokomo (18-8) advances to play Marion Post 10 in the final of the winners' bracket at 8 a.m. Saturday. Originally scheduled for noon, the game was moved up to avoid the heat.
The Kokomo-Marion winner will advance to Sunday's championship round. The loser will play the Muncie-Cicero winner later Saturday.
Jr. Sixers stay alive in state tournament
The Kokomo Post 6 junior squad beat LaPorte 11-1 in five innings Friday night to stay alive in the American Legion Junior State Finals at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Kokomo and LaPorte both lost in Thursday's opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
Nolan Buckner pitched a complete game for Kokomo. He held LaPorte to three hits and an unearned run. He struck out seven and walked one in an efficient 74-pitch outing.
The junior Sixers pounded 13 hits. Buckner helped his own cause by driving in five runs. He finished 2 for 3 with two doubles. Taylor Duncan was 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Brayden Summers was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Ethan Guire was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Nathanael Bilodeau had a double.
There are four teams remaining in the field. Terre Haute and Rockport are undefeated and will meet at noon Saturday. Kokomo and Valparaiso will follow at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game with the winner going on to face the TH-Rockport loser in another elimination game at 5 p.m.
