MUNCIE — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team is heading to the American Legion State Finals after winning the Muncie Regional.
Kokomo capped a perfect run through the double-elimination regional by beating Muncie Post 19 2-1 in two extra innings Sunday morning at McCulloch Park.
Down 1-0 in the top of the seventh inning, Michael Ewing drew a leadoff walk and Payton McClain dropped a sacrifice to move him to second. Following the second out, Noah Hurlock drilled a double to left field to score Ewing with the tying run.
Hurlock and the Sixers struck again in the ninth. With two outs, Tucker Platt singled up the middle and Hurlock followed with a double to right-center field that scored Platt for a 2-1 lead.
Ben Harris and Tanner Pipenger pitched for the Sixers with Pipenger earning the win. Harris started and pitched 7 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and an unearned run, struck out 14 and walked one. When Harris reached his pitch limit, Pipenger relieved. He faced five batters and retired all five.
The Sixers had 11 hits. Platt had three singles, Ethan Denny had a triple and a single and McClain had two singles.
“It was a very exciting game,” Kokomo manager Don Andrews said. “We had the one issue that we’ve kind of had a lot this season, we left 12 guys on base. We hit the ball pretty well and we took three walks so we got a lot guys on base, we just didn’t come up with the clutch hit other than Noah’s two clutch doubles there at the end.”
The State Finals are in Rockport and play begins Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.