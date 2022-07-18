The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team is heading to the American Legion state finals after sweeping Lafayette Post 11 in a best-of-three regional at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
After a rainout on Friday, the teams played a doubleheader Saturday. Kokomo beat Lafayette 12-4 in the opener. The Sixers secured the sweep with an 11-2 win in the second game.
“We played great,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “We hit the ball very well — you can tell by the amount of runs we had. Our pitchers threw strikes and our defense was outstanding behind them. We had only one error all day.”
Rockport Post 254 is hosting the state finals, which features eight teams in a double-elimination format. The opening round is Friday. Kokomo (20-8-2) faces South Bend Post 151 at 5:30 p.m. EST.
In Saturday’s opener, Kokomo cracked 11 hits over the seven-inning game. Gavin Smith, Preston Sanford, Will McKinzie and Conner Boone cracked two hits apiece.
Smith belted a home run and single and drove in three runs, Sanford also had a homer and a single and drove in two runs and McKinzie was 2 for 2 with a double and two walks drawn. McKinzie scored four runs and Smith and Sanford scored two runs apiece. Boone rapped two singles and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Levi Mavrick earned the win in relief of Cooper Hansen. Mavrick closed with four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, struck out one and walked two. Hansen pitched the first three innings and allowed four runs (two earned) and three hits, struck out five and walked three.
In the second game, Kokomo recorded another eight hits, with Gavin Smith and McKinzie once again in the thick of the action. Smith smacked a triple and a single, drove in two runs and scored two runs and McKinzie clubbed a double, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Also for the Sixers, Jon Maloy had two singles and two runs and Boone had a double.
Kokomo pitchers Ashton Sexton, Troy Smith and Kaine Fowler combined to hold Lafayette to three hits. Troy Smith, in particular, was impressive. He relieved in the third inning and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He held Lafayette hitless and struck out three.
Kokomo is hoping for another strong showing at state. Last year, when the Sixers hosted, they went 2-2 and reached the final four.
“The boys are really excited,” Andrews said. “None of these boys have been to a state finals away from home.”
Rockport is the defending champion.
