Northwestern’s baseball team scratched out a 4-3 victory over upset-minded Benton Central in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional’s opening round Thursday.
The teams traded early runs before the game tightened. The Bison scored two runs in the top of the first inning and the Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. They each had a single run in the third inning. From there, neither scored again until the Tigers struck for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Cole VanNatter dropped a leadoff bunt single to spark the winning rally. Cole Wise followed with a single to left to move VanNatter to second — and when the ball scooted past the Bison outfielder for a two-base error as VanNatter raced home for the walk-off win.
The Tigers (17-7) are chasing a sectional repeat. They advance to face Twin Lakes in the semifinal round Monday. The winner will advance to the championship Monday night.
Northwestern coach Ryan Ward loves how his players are locked in for the tournament.
“I’m just really proud to be their coach,” Ward said. “I know it’s easy to say that coming on the W, but just the atmosphere these kids provide [is great]. Our fans have been traveling so well and it’s because they want to see these kids. Regardless of the circumstance, they compete and they keep the energy level high. It’s just a fun school sport environment that they’re able to provide for our community.”
The first inning had a lot of action. In the top of the inning, Northwestern ace Cole Wise recorded two quick outs before BC’s Tyler Klemme drew a walk. Justin Tucker followed with a grounder; the Tigers committed two errors on the play which allowed Klemme to score and Tucker to reach second. Adrian Torres scored Tucker with a single for a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, the Tigers drew even as Wise drove in Austin Robinson with a sacrifice fly and Lincoln Cardwell drew a bases-loaded walk to score VanNatter. With the bases still loaded, BC pitcher Jesse Stout buckled down for a strikeout and a groundout to avoid further damage. Stout walked four batters in the innings before settling in.
In the top of the third, VanNatter had a web gem in center field when he threw out a Bison runner trying to go from first to third on a single. BC shook it off as Tucker followed with an RBI single for a 3-2 lead.
Again, the Tigers answered in the bottom of the inning. After A.J. Burkhalter reached on a fielder’s choice, he stole second and scored on Cardwell’s single.
From there, the game turned into a pitchers’ duel.
Wise pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits, struck out 10 and walked one. He departed before reaching 100 pitches, keeping him eligible to pitch Monday.
Koen Berry relieved in the sixth with a BC runner on second base and one out. Berry recorded a groundout for the second out. The Bison runner advanced to third on the play. Berry followed with a strikeout to end the threat.
Berry pitched around a leadoff single in the seventh. He struck out back-to-back batters and recorded an groundout for the final out.
“Cole Wise set the tone for us, but I’ve said this before, Koen Berry has been the biggest weapon that we’ve had and he’s the best relief pitcher,” Ward said. “We feel like we have a deep pitching staff and we have multiple weapons and Koen Berry has done that a lot this season.”
With the win, Berry improved to 3-0. He also has three saves.
BC (9-16) had to go to its bullpen in the seventh. VanNatter greeted Klemme with a leadoff bunt single and that sparked the winning rally.
“I don’t know how many times Cole VanNatter has done that this season, but it’s been double digits. Especially being lefty and with the wheels he has, he’s got that weapon in his tool box,” Ward said. “And he had a [ground-rule double] in the first inning, so he can hit for power, he can hit for contact and he put that [bunt] down. He’s just a fine offensive weapon.”
VanNatter finished 2 for 4 with two runs. Cardwell was 1 for 1 with two walks and two RBI.
Twin Lakes beat West Lafayette 1-0 in Thursday’s nightcap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.