The Dean brothers, Mitchell and Parker, celebrate after Western beat Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional final Monday night. Mitchell, left, pitched a complete game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's seniors hold the trophy after the No. 2-ranked Panthers beat Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional title game Monday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
BASEBALL: Western beats NW for sectional title
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
The Dean brothers, Mitchell and Parker, celebrate after Western beat Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional final Monday night. Mitchell, left, pitched a complete game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's seniors hold the trophy after the No. 2-ranked Panthers beat Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional title game Monday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Mitchell Dean delivered an outstanding performance to lead Western's baseball team past Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional championship Monday night.
Dean pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks — and he was just as impressive at the plate. He hammered three hard hits including a ground-rule double in the sixth inning and a three-run home run in the seventh. The Panthers held a 2-1 lead before Dean's extra-base hits broke it open.
1 of 37
The Dean brothers, Mitchell and Parker, celebrate after Western beat Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional final Monday night. Mitchell, left, pitched a complete game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Garrett Lupoi heads to 3rd and home for the first score for Western as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mitchell Dean pitching as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Parker Dean picks off Cameron Adams on a throw from his brother Mitchell as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mitchell Dean hits a 3 run home run in the 7th inning as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mitchell Dean hits a 3 run home run in the 7th inning as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mitchell Dean pitching as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Deaglan Pleak dives for the ball jumps up and makes the throw to first for the second out of the 7th as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's seniors hold the trophy after the No. 2-ranked Panthers beat Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional title game Monday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
More like this...
Baseball: Western wins Sectional against Northwestern
1 of 37
The Dean brothers, Mitchell and Parker, celebrate after Western beat Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional final Monday night. Mitchell, left, pitched a complete game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Garrett Lupoi heads to 3rd and home for the first score for Western as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mitchell Dean pitching as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Parker Dean picks off Cameron Adams on a throw from his brother Mitchell as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mitchell Dean hits a 3 run home run in the 7th inning as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mitchell Dean hits a 3 run home run in the 7th inning as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Mitchell Dean pitching as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Deaglan Pleak dives for the ball jumps up and makes the throw to first for the second out of the 7th as Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's seniors hold the trophy after the No. 2-ranked Panthers beat Northwestern 6-1 in the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional title game Monday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western defeats Northwestern in the 3A sectional final 6-1 on Monday May 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern coach Ryan Ward tipped his hat to Dean.
"During the handshake line, I just kind of told Mitchell that I really enjoy watching him play baseball. He was dominant on the mound, he was stroking baseballs offensively," Ward said. "As a fan of baseball more than anything, just love these two teams competing. There was a great crowd, everyone wanted to come see the teams play, and he really shined."
A season ago, the Tigers upset Dean and the Panthers in the sectional's semifinal round. Dean had that loss on his mind when he pitched the Panthers past the Tigers 3-0 on April 19 — and he had it on his mind again Monday.
"I'm happy that we can [avenge the loss] from last year because they gave me PTSD," the Panther junior said.
No. 2-ranked Western (27-2) moves on to face No. 7 John Glenn (29-2) in the Griffith Regional's semifinal round on Saturday. No. 1 Andrean (27-4) and South Bend St. Joseph (16-6) are in the other semifinal.
Northwestern came into the title game with momentum after belting 17 hits, including five home runs, in a semifinal victory over Twin Lakes earlier in the day. But Dean kept the Tigers largely under wraps. They had some good cuts early, but Dean settled in as the game progressed and held the Tigers hitless over the final three innings.
"I felt great," he said. "My stuff was on sometimes, but I was able to figure out my mistakes and just battle from that."
Western struck for a run in the top of the first inning against Tiger ace Cole Wise. Garrett Lupoi led off with a single, Mitchell Knepley sacrificed him to second and Parker Dean drew a walk. Wise struck out Mitchell Dean for the second out, but Alex Watkins followed with a single to left to drive in Lupoi.
Both teams scored a run in the fourth. In the top of the inning, Mitchell Dean led off with a hard single that ricocheted off relief pitcher Koen Berry and into right field. Two batters later, Dylan Bryant cracked a triple to left-center, scoring courtesy runner Bret Echelbarger.
In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers had their best stretch. With one out, Wise smacked a triple to center and Tate Mullens followed with an RBI single to left to bring the Tigers within 2-1.
After that, Mitchell Dean (8-1) cruised through the final three innings. Along the way, he notched his 100th strikeout of the season in the sixth. He added two more Ks in the seventh.
The Panthers backed their ace with good defense with second baseman Mitchell Knepley, shortstop Deaglan Pleak and right fielder Bryant providing the best plays. In addition, Mitchell Dean twice picked off baserunners to end innings.
The Panthers added to their lead in the final two innings. In the sixth, Mitchell Dean led off with a ground-rule double to left-center and gave way to courtesy runner Echelbarger. Watkins followed with his second RBI single.
"The past couple games, I've been seeing the ball well," Watkins said. "[Monday] I wanted to keep it simple — right-center approach. The pitchers threw a couple curveballs inside so I took them to left field."
In the seventh, Lupoi led off with a single and Knepley was hit by a pitch. Ward replaced Berry with A.J. Burkhalter. He retired Parker Dean on a flyout for the first out. Mitchell Dean then put an exclamation point on the Panthers' win with a deep homer to center.
"It felt great," Mitchell Dean said. "All the fans cheering for me, I don't think I'll forget it."
Mitchell Dean finished 3 for 4. Watkins and Lupoi both went 2 for 4.
The sectional title is Western's first since 2019 and Howard County-best 21st all-time.
"I was proud of our guys. We were focused and ready to play," Western coach Ryan Berryman said. "This is what we've wanted for 365 days. We felt like we gave the [sectional] game away last year."
Watkins also touched on the 2021 sectional loss.
"All year, this was our moment," he said. "The key was energy and getting timely hits and having that fire. We didn't have that last year."
While Mitchell Dean went the distance, Wise had an abbreviated outing. The Ball State recruit seemed to show some discomfort after delivering a pitch early in the second inning. Then, with two outs, the game had a 25-minute delay after the home-plate umpire suffered an injury. Wise came back to finish the inning, but Ward pulled him before the next inning.
"Cole Wise has a lat that has been lingering and he just pitched a complete game against Benton Central [Thursday]. Looking at him there, we could tell that something wasn't right," Ward said. "As much as we want to win, it's not worth [jeopardizing] that kid's future. We trusted Koen Berry and he did a heck of a job."
In addition to Wise, Tiger center fielder and offensive sparkplug Cole VanNatter also was limited. He pulled a hamstring in the semifinal game.
"We literally gave until we couldn't give anymore," Ward said.
Burkhalter was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk for the Tigers.
Northwestern finished with an 18-8 record. Three of the losses came against Western.
Ward expressed his appreciation for his senior class of Wise, Mullens, Austin Robinson and Cameron Adams. Their career highlights include the 2021 sectional title.
"They've made this program respectable again and I'm so happy that we were able to be a part of it," Ward said.
The following are looks at the semifinal games.
WESTERN 14, MAC 8
Christian Pownall went 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs batted in to lead the No. 2-ranked Panthers past the Braves in the opening semifinal.
Also for Western, Parker Dean went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Cayden McClure smacked two singles and drove in two runs, Knepley had two singles and an RBI, Bryant and Zach Gilbert had a double and an RBI apiece, Echelbarger had two singles and Mitchell Dean drove in a run.
Parker Dean earned the win. He started and pitched four innings, allowed five runs and five hits, struck out six and walked two. Bryant followed with two sharp innings of relief, holding the Braves to one hit, striking out four and walking one. Pleak pitched the seventh.
NW 12, TWIN LAKES 3
Mullens had a dominant performance to highlight the Tigers' 12-3 victory over the Indians in the second semifinal.
Mullens pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs and six hits. He struck out eight and walked four.
At the plate, Mullens went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and four RBI.
The Tigers (18-7) had several other hitting stars as they recorded 17 hits. Burkhalter was 3 for 4 with a homer and a double, Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and a double, Cole Cardwell was 3 for 4, Robinson was 2 for 5 with an inside-the-park homer and Cam Davis had a double.
"It was a lot of fun out there in the semifinal game," Ward said. "There were probably some nerves to start, but Austin Robinson led off the game with a home run and that obviously kind of settled everyone else down and the offensive barrage attacked after that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.