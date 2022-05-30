Editor's note: This story will be updated following the championship Monday night.
Western and Northwestern posted victories in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Northwestern Baseball Sectional on Monday. They advanced to meet in the final Monday night.
The following are looks at the semifinal games.
WESTERN 14, MAC 8
Christian Pownall went 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs batted in to lead the No. 2-ranked Panthers past the Braves in the opening semifinal of the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional.
Also for Western, Parker Dean went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Cayden McClure smacked two singles and drove in two runs, Mitchell Knepley had two singles and an RBI, Dylan Bryant and Zach Gilbert had a double and an RBI apiece, Bret Echelbarger had two singles and Mitchell Dean drove in a run.
Parker Dean earned the win. He started and pitched four innings, allowed five runs and five hits, struck out six and walked two. Bryant followed with two sharp innings of relief, holding the Braves to one hit, striking out four and walking one. Deaglan Pleak pitched the seventh.
NW 12, TWIN LAKES 3
Tate Mullens had a dominant performance to highlight the Tigers' 12-3 victory over the Indians in the second semifinal.
Mullens pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs and six hits. He struck out eight and walked four.
At the plate, Mullens went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and four RBI.
The Tigers (18-7) had several other hitting stars as they recorded 17 hits. A.J. Burkhalter was 3 for 4 with a homer and a double, Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and a double, Cole Cardwell was 3 for 4, Austin Robinson was 2 for 5 with an inside-the-park homer and Cam Davis had a double.
"It was a lot of fun out there in the semifinal game," Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. "There were probably some nerves to start, but Austin Robinson led off the game with a home run and that obviously kind of settled everyone else down and the offensive barrage attacked after that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.