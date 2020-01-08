Basketball Day Indiana is set for Saturday, Feb. 8 — and it’s coming to our city.
The fourth-annual event is a full day of games and television coverage celebrating Indiana’s game. It is produced by Fox Sports Indiana, the Indiana Pacers and Fever and the IHSAA. It is presented by Ascension St. Vincent.
The official announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Memorial Gym. Among those expected to attend are Pacers play-by-by announcer Chris Denari, Pacers sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson, IHSAA assistant commissioner Chris Kaufman, Pacers mascot Boomer and Fever mascot Freddy.
As part of Basketball Day Indiana, Kokomo High School will host four boys games in Memorial Gym with Fox Sports Indiana televising all four. The Wildkats will play in one of the games. Peru athletic director Chuck Brimbury said the Bengal Tigers will play Northwestern in one of the other games.
The full matchups will be announced later this month.
The Pacers have home games on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, that will serve as bookends for the celebration of Indiana’s game.
“We’re thrilled to bring Basketball Day Indiana to Kokomo alongside our partners the Pacers, Fever, IHSAA and Ascension St. Vincent,” Fox Sports Indiana senior vice president and general manager Jack Donovan said in a press release. “We want to showcase the state’s iconic gyms and communities each year as part of Basketball Day. The tremendous history of Memorial Gymnasium and enthusiasm of the Kokomo community make it an ideal setting.”
Fox Sports Indiana will anchor between-game shows from Memorial Gym as well as carrying the four games. The network plans interviews and features chronicling the impact of the sport in the state.
“Basketball Day Indiana has become a highly anticipated event within the IHSAA membership and we are excited to have the City of Kokomo as this year’s host,” IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said in the release. “Historic Memorial Gymnasium is a great venue to showcase the rich tradition of basketball in our state.”
For more information on Basketball Day Indiana, visit FOXSportsIndiana.com, Pacers.com and IHSAA.org, and check #BasketballDayIndiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.