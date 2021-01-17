NAME: Catherine Bath

SPORT: Girls swimming

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bath led the way as the Tigers repeated as Hoosier Conference champions. Individually, she took wins in the 100 butterfly (1:01.47) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.74). In addition, she helped the Tigers take second in the 200 free relay and third in the 200 medley relay. She had a lifetime-best split of :25.65 in the 200 free relay.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you