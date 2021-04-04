Andrew Beebout

Andrew Beebout

 Submitted photo

NAME: Andrew Beebout

SPORT: Baseball

SCHOOL: Peru

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Beebout helped fuel Peru's offensive explosion in a doubleheader sweep of Covington to open the season. In the Bengal Tigers' 25-2 win in the opener, he went 2 for 2 with three RBI, three runs and two stolen bases. In the Tigers' 14-1 win in the second game, he was 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs. He also was the winning pitcher in the second game. He allowed one run and six hits, struck out eight and walked one.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you