• NAME: Andrew Beebout
• SPORT: Baseball
• SCHOOL: Peru
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Beebout helped fuel Peru's offensive explosion in a doubleheader sweep of Covington to open the season. In the Bengal Tigers' 25-2 win in the opener, he went 2 for 2 with three RBI, three runs and two stolen bases. In the Tigers' 14-1 win in the second game, he was 4 for 4 with a triple and two runs. He also was the winning pitcher in the second game. He allowed one run and six hits, struck out eight and walked one.
