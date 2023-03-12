NAME: Zavion Bellamy

• SPORT: Boys basketball

• SCHOOL: Kokomo

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bellamy scored a game-high 22 points to help Kokomo beat Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the Kats' second straight regional title. He took control of the game in the second half when he made 7 of 8 shots and scored 18 points. His 22 total points matched his career high. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

