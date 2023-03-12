• NAME: Zavion Bellamy
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bellamy scored a game-high 22 points to help Kokomo beat Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the Kats' second straight regional title. He took control of the game in the second half when he made 7 of 8 shots and scored 18 points. His 22 total points matched his career high. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.