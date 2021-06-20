• NAME: Kash Bellar
• SPORT: Boys golf
• SCHOOL: Peru
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bellar turned in a dominant effort to win the individual title at the IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View G.C. The Ball State-bound player fired a 3-under 69 in the first round and another 3-under 69 in the second round for a 36-hole total of 138, good for an eight-shot victory. That's the largest winning margin at state since the 36-hole format was adopted in 1970. He was the only player to have a round under par in this year's finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.