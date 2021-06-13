Golf at Rock Hollow 04.jpg

Peru golfer Kash Bellar watches a shot during the Rock Invite on May 22 at Rock Hollow G.C.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Kash Bellar

SPORT: Boys golf

SCHOOL: Peru

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bellar had strong showings in the Peru Sectional and Plymouth Regional. In the sectional, held at Rock Hollow, the Ball State recruit fired a 1-under 71 to win medalist for the third straight time. In the regional, held at Swan Lake, he carded a 2-over 74, finishing in a tie for fourth place and earning a spot in the State Finals on Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View in Carmel.

