• NAME: Kash Bellar
• SPORT: Boys golf
• SCHOOL: Peru
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bellar had strong showings in the Peru Sectional and Plymouth Regional. In the sectional, held at Rock Hollow, the Ball State recruit fired a 1-under 71 to win medalist for the third straight time. In the regional, held at Swan Lake, he carded a 2-over 74, finishing in a tie for fourth place and earning a spot in the State Finals on Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View in Carmel.
