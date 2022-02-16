An exciting week of bowling came down to a David vs. Goliath final match in the 2022 The Storm Cup: PBA David Small’s Kokomo Open at Heritage Lanes on Wednesday night.
Australia’s Jason Belmonte, recognized by many at the top bowler ever, captured the title, 249-243, over Minnesota’s Nicholas Pate to win his 27th PBA title.
Belmonte, one of the first professional two-handed bowlers, was the top qualifier averaging 233 for his 20 games. Bluffton’s E.J. Tackett, looking for his 15th PBA title and certainly a local favorite, averaged about 223 per game to qualify in second position. Pate was third with almost a 222 average and Anthony Simonson was fourth with an average just over 217.
This was the sixth event hosted at Heritage Lanes in the last eight years following four PBA Regional tournaments and a PBA50 event. None of the bowlers have yet to roll a 300 game in these events. Many bowlers were shaking their heads in disbelief and frustration that their best shots did not result in strikes. Local bowlers know it is a tough carrying center with lots of corner pin leaves, but Belmonte got enough strikes to lead from start to finish.
In the first match of the stepladder finals, Pate defeated two-hander Simonsen, who was coming off his recent U.S. Open win. Simonsen forced Pate to mark in his last frame to win which he did. The final score of that match was Pate 237 and Simonsen 226.
Pate then faced Tackett. The match was close with Tackett leading after six frames, but Pate put together a five-bagger to run away with the win 237 to 186.
Pate then faced Belmonte in an epic match. "Belmo" started with six strikes, but Pate started with seven. The spectators were hoping for another City of Firsts “first” and a couple of perfect games but that was not to be when Belmo left a four pin in his seventh frame. After Pate threw a 6-7-10 split and opened in the eighth frame, Belmo took a narrow lead.
Belmo finished his game first and could shut out Pate with a double in the 10th frame. After striking on his first ball he left a rattling 10 pin on his second ball to finish with a nice 249 game. Pate stepped up in his 10th frame needing a double to win his first PBA title. His first ball sent 10 in the pits. His second ball looked to be on track to give him the win, but a stubborn 10 pin left him agonizingly short.
About 200 spectators witnessed the event and provided many loud cheers for the best professional bowlers in the world. Many are hopeful that the PBA will come to Kokomo again next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.