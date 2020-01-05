• NAME: Aiden Belt
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Belt helped the Panthers take third place in Class 2A in the IHSWCA's State Duals on Saturday at Fort Wayne. Western beat Norwell and West Vigo in pool matches, fell to Garrett in the semifinal round and beat Columbia City in the third-place match. Belt had a 4-0 day with three pins and a technical fall. The 120-pounder upped his season record to 15-5.
