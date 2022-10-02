KHS vs Marion football 16.jpg

Kokomo's Brandon Bennett, left, and Jeremiah Brooks take down Marion's Zane Scott during a North Central Conference game on Sept. 16, 2022, at Walter Cross Field. Kokomo beat Marion 49-3.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Brandon Bennett

• SPORT: Football

• SCHOOL: Kokomo

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: In Class 4A No. 6-ranked Kokomo's 45-7 victory over Anderson, Bennett led the Kats' defense with six tackles and three tackles for loss. The 6-foot-6 end also forced a fumble, which the Kats recovered and turned into points. The Kats are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the NCC and the defense is certainly doing its part. The Kats are holding opponents to 8.43 points per game, which ranks No. 11 in the state overall and No. 1 in Class 4A.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video