• NAME: Brandon Bennett
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: In Class 4A No. 6-ranked Kokomo's 45-7 victory over Anderson, Bennett led the Kats' defense with six tackles and three tackles for loss. The 6-foot-6 end also forced a fumble, which the Kats recovered and turned into points. The Kats are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the NCC and the defense is certainly doing its part. The Kats are holding opponents to 8.43 points per game, which ranks No. 11 in the state overall and No. 1 in Class 4A.
