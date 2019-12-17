The Dudukovich family recently celebrated daughter Kailyn winning Ohio’s Ms. Soccer award. The Lakota West High School junior and Ohio State recruit scored 50 goals, including the game-winner in the Division I state championship game.
The family has another athletic accomplishment to celebrate with mother Debbie’s selection to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Former Kokomo High School great Debbie Benziger-Dudukovich is part of the hall of fame’s 2020 women’s induction class.
“It’s one of the biggest honors in Indiana for basketball so to be included in that is truly amazing,” she said. “Back when you play, you don’t really ever think that’s going to happen. It’s very cool.”
Benziger-Dudukovich is one of 11 former players in the 2020 women’s class. She was selected in her first year of eligibility along with fellow Class of 1994 graduates Tiffany Gooden (Fort Wayne Snider) and Angela Hamblin-Blakely (Gary West).
A 5-foot-10 forward, Benziger-Dudukovich helped the Lady Kats compile a 97-7 won-lost record over her four seasons. They made three State Finals appearances, winning it all in 1992 and again in 1993 and finishing runners-up in 1994. She made the 1994 Indiana All-Star team and was runner-up to Gooden for Miss Basketball.
“I remember the massive community support we had back then — we’d have a game and fill Memorial Gym and when we went to state, everybody was wearing pink. It was an amazing experience,” she said.
After working as a backup as a freshman, Benziger-Dudukovich moved into coach Mike McCroskey’s starting lineup as a sophomore. She joined the Class of 1993 trio of Tiffany Longworth, Mistina Oliver and Cari Stover in forming the core of the Kats’ back-to-back state champions.
As a sophomore in ‘92, Benziger-Dudukovich averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game in helping Kokomo win its first state title. As a junior in ‘93, she produced 15.2 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds in helping the Kats keep the crown in town. They spent two weeks in the latter season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
“It was always a special group,” she said. “When we started playing together back in eighth and ninth grade, we knew we were going to be really good. We all just got along so well and understood each other and had the same desires.”
After Longworth, Oliver and Stover graduated, McCroskey needed Benziger-Dudukovich to shoulder a bigger workload in her senior season — and she delivered with one of the best seasons in Howard County history.
Benziger-Dudukovich kept the new-look Kats at a dominant level by averaging 24.6 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. She scored a school-record 40 points against Illinois squad Hersey in the Chicagoland Classic. She grabbed a school-record 23 rebounds against Muncie Central in a Kokomo Regional game.
After winning 16 straight games to close the regular season 16-2, Kokomo raced to sectional and regional titles and then survived tough battles against Huntington North (53-48) and Fort Wayne Northrop (92-89 in three overtimes) to win the Fort Wayne Semistate.
In the State Finals at Market Square Arena, Kokomo edged North Central Conference rival Anderson 54-52 in the semifinal round before falling to Lake Central in a 44-42 heart-breaker in the final. Benziger-Dudukovich had 40 points and 29 rebounds over the two games. The Kats finished 23-3.
“The senior year was great because my class had a chance to prove we could do it too and fill some shoes of the legends who had graduated before us,” Benziger-Dudukovich said. “It was great to get out there and do what we had to do. We worked well together and we worked hard.”
Benziger-Dudukovich closed her Kokomo career with all kinds of school records. Several still stand including her 40-point and 23-rebound games. She also still holds records for season points (539), season rebounds (344), career rebounds (888), season double-doubles (21), career double-doubles (39) and career games played (102). She ranks No. 2 in career scoring with 1,479 points.
She matriculated to Butler University where she played on teams that compiled an 84-32 won-lost record (three 20-win teams). She scored 1,214 career points and set five school records including career 3-pointers made (167), season free throw percentage (92.3) and career free throw percentage (82.6). The season free-throw record still stands.
“I loved college basketball,” she said. “In college, your teammates become your best friends. You live with them, you travel with them, you’re with them 24 hours a day. And just the experiences, the competitive drive and even the ability to manage school work and athletics — great life lessons.”
As a sophomore in 1996, she scored a team-high 14.4 points per game and was an All-Midwestern Collegiate Conference second-team selection. The Bulldogs broke through to win the MCC tournament (Benziger-Dudukovich was the MVP) for what remains their only NCAA tournament appearance. Butler faced Big Ten champion Iowa in the first round at Iowa City. The Hawkeyes turned back the Bulldogs’ upset bid, 72-67.
Benziger-Dudukovich’s daughter and two sons all play basketball. Kailyn, the soccer star, scored a team-high 13 points in Lakota West’s 61-53 victory over Northwestern last season when the Tigers visited the Ohio school for a showcase. Nathan is a freshman who plays varsity. Alex is a seventh-grader.
Benziger-Dudukovich will add to the Red and Blue in the state hall of fame when the 2020 class is honored on April 25. The hall previously inducted McCroskey (2012) and Longworth (2019).
