• NAME: Avery Berryman
• SPORT: Boys swimming
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Berryman helped Western beat Northwestern and Kokomo to improve to 12-0 in dual meets. In the Panthers' 120-66 victory over the Tigers, he won the 50-yard freestyle (:22.71) and 100 butterfly (:56.11) and swam on the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams. And in the Panthers' 137-38 victory over the Kats, he won the 200 free (2:01.71) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay team.
