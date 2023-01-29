WHS vs Tipton swimming 10.jpg

Western's Avery Berryman swims the freestyle leg in the boys 200-meter medley relay in a dual meet against Tipton on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Tipton.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Avery Berryman

• SPORT: Boys swimming

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Junior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Berryman helped Western beat Northwestern and Kokomo to improve to 12-0 in dual meets. In the Panthers' 120-66 victory over the Tigers, he won the 50-yard freestyle (:22.71) and 100 butterfly (:56.11) and swam on the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams. And in the Panthers' 137-38 victory over the Kats, he won the 200 free (2:01.71) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay team.

