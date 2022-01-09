• NAME: Mitchell Betz
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Betz helped Western take fifth place in the Class 2A State Duals. Betz went 4-0 at 152 pounds, pushing his season record to 27-0. He is ranked No. 12 in the state. His opponents in the State Duals included Garrett's Chase Leech, who reached the State Finals last season and is ranked No. 17, and Bellmont's Garrett Manley, who is ranked No. 21. Betz defeated Leech in a 6-4 decision and pinned Manley in 1:21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.