Wrestling Super Six 25.jpg

Western 152-pounder Mitchel Betz, back, wrestles Logansport's Levi Sutton during their teams' dual match in Western's Super Six on Dec. 4.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Mitchell Betz

• SPORT: Wrestling

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Sophomore

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Betz helped Western take fifth place in the Class 2A State Duals. Betz went 4-0 at 152 pounds, pushing his season record to 27-0. He is ranked No. 12 in the state. His opponents in the State Duals included Garrett's Chase Leech, who reached the State Finals last season and is ranked No. 17, and Bellmont's Garrett Manley, who is ranked No. 21. Betz defeated Leech in a 6-4 decision and pinned Manley in 1:21.

