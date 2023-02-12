Western wrestling Betz

Western's Mitchell Betz, left, grapples with Bellmont's Gavin Davis in the Fort Wayne Semistate's 152-pound final Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Betz defeated Davis by a 7-0 decision to repeat as the 152 champion.

 Patrick Murphy | Rochester Sentinel

NAME: Mitchell Betz

• SPORT: Wrestling

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Junior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Betz repeated as the Fort Wayne Semistate's 152-pound champion and reached a career milestone. In the opening round, he pinned Fremont's Wyatt Claxton. In the second round, he beat Fort Wayne Snider's Kevon Russell by a 7-0 decision. In the semifinal round, he pinned Jay County's Christian Wittkamp for his 100th career win. And in the final, he defeated Bellmont's Gavin Davis by a 7-0 decision. Betz improved to 37-1 ahead of the State Finals where he will look to improve on last year's sixth-place finish.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video