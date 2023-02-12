• NAME: Mitchell Betz
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Betz repeated as the Fort Wayne Semistate's 152-pound champion and reached a career milestone. In the opening round, he pinned Fremont's Wyatt Claxton. In the second round, he beat Fort Wayne Snider's Kevon Russell by a 7-0 decision. In the semifinal round, he pinned Jay County's Christian Wittkamp for his 100th career win. And in the final, he defeated Bellmont's Gavin Davis by a 7-0 decision. Betz improved to 37-1 ahead of the State Finals where he will look to improve on last year's sixth-place finish.
