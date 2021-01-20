Blake Betzner’s new job is as close to a homecoming as he can get without actually going home. The Maconaquah product was named the new football coach at Carroll this week, where his wife, Halee, went to school, and where his father-in-law, John Hendryx, formerly coached.
“I’ve grown up hearing about Carroll,” Betzner said. “John won a state championship, and runner-up one year, we go to church in that area so I’ve been in that community. My wife went to school there. She was a multi-sport athlete. It’s not home for me, but it’s my second home.
“When an opportunity arose, it felt like almost coming home. Even though it wasn’t my home, it was my family’s home.”
Betzner was the defensive coordinator at Northwestern for several years before serving a pair of seasons as North Miami’s athletic director from 2014-2016. More recently he’s helped Hendryx on the headsets Friday nights in Hendryx’s time at Knox and Winamac.
Betzner was out of education the last two-and-a-half years, instead working at Morten Buildings as a project manager/consultant. He will join Carroll as a high school social studies teacher on March 15.
He said he’s “really excited” to get started. “[I’ve] been through about it all, been through a lot of years taking it all in offensively and defensively. To get an opportunity to lead my own program is something I’ve always dreamed about and wanted to do. This opportunity arose and really excited for Carroll giving me that opportunity to come back and lead a program.”
With close connections to the program, Betzner has resources to lean on. Hendryx coached Carroll for more than a decade and won a state title in 1995. Hendryx and Betzner worked together in Hendryx’s time at the helm of Northwestern from 2007-14 before Hendryx moved to Knox and now Winamac.
“Obviously, whenever I’d ask a question, he’d answer, but he wanted me to make my own decision,” Betzner said of the Carroll job. “Obviously he loves the community. He thinks the kids there are exceptional and the community is exceptional. [He thought] I’d enjoy the community.
“Steve Keown [coach from 2007-13], I’ve talked to him quite a bit [Friday]. I’ve known quite a few of the people who’ve been part of that.”
Carroll was 3-5 this past fall under previous coach Kyle McGhee.
“I think Carroll has been good for a long time, they’re just a very strong 1A football program that I’m just ready to take to the next level,” Betzner said. “Every year you know what you’re going to get with Carroll.”
Envisioning what he wants opposing teams to think, Betzner said “I told the administration, I said when you turn down [State Road] 18, it’s one of those things like do you want to play there? That’s the goal that we have is it’s going to be a long night when you play at Carroll.”
He has some points of emphasis for how the Cougars will play.
“Togetherness for one, not individuals, just one really solid team,” he said. “You don’t come and say ‘we’ve got to stop this guy,’ there’s guys all over the field that can make plays. It’s going not be, hopefully, a one-player show. Discipline — we’re not going to beat ourselves. We’re just going to continue to be strong, do all the things that a good program does.”
Betzner said he was drawn to the community aspect of Carroll, and that small towns often connect strongly with their local sports teams. He likes that atmosphere and looks forward to creating bonds in the community and with the players.
“High school football is fun because you build a lot of relationships,” he said. “Ten years later, you get texts about [former players] getting married, or having a kid, and you get to be a part of that. [I’m] just really excited to know the kids and be part of the community.”
