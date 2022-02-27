Mac vs Peru BBB 19.jpg

Maconaquah guard Brayden Betzner drives past Peru guard Braxten Robbins during a Three Rivers Conference game on Feb. 22, 2022, at Bunker Hill.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Brayden Betzner

• SPORT: Boys basketball

• SCHOOL: Maconaquah

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Betzner helped Mac beat Class 3A No. 7-ranked Peru and Rochester to claim a share of the Three Rivers Conference title. First, Betzner scored 28 points in the Braves' 71-54 victory over Peru, which created a tie between the two teams atop the TRC. Next, he scored 24 points in the Braves' 72-48 victory over Rochester to close the regular season. The Braves went 8-1 in TRC play and 17-5 overall.

